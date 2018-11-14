शहर चुनें

Muzaffarnagar ›   एक माह में जिले की सभी सड़के गड्ढा मुक्त

एक माह में जिले की सभी सड़के गड्ढा मुक्त

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 14 Nov 2018 12:39 AM IST
एक माह में जिले की सभी सड़कें गड्ढा मुक्त होगी
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
मुजफ्फरनगर। जिले के सभी मुख्य मार्ग एक माह में गड्ढामुक्त हो जाएंगे। शामली और चरथावल-थानाभवन मार्ग पर इस समय गड्ढों के कारण आम जनता को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। सड़कें बेहद खस्ताहाल है।
मंगलवार को सांसद डॉ संजीव बालियान ने बताया कि एक माह के अंदर वह जिले के सभी मुख्य मार्गों को गड्ढामुक्त करा देंगे। शामली से मुजफ्फरनगर तक और मुजफ्फरनगर से जानसठ-मीरापुर मार्ग की हालत खराब है। इसे देखते हुए प्रदेश सरकार से 130 करोड़ स्वीकृत कराए गए हैं। 17 नवंबर को इसका टेंडर छोड़ा जा रहा है। 20 नवंबर से काम प्रारंभ हो जाएगा। जब तक नेशनल हाईवे बनेगा, तब तक एक लेयर की सड़क इस मार्ग पर बनाई जा रही है। एक माह में समस्त कार्य पूरा करा दिया जाएगा। इसी के साथ दूसरा चरथावल-थानाभवन मार्ग भी काफी खस्ताहाल है। इसके लिए पैसा स्वीकृत हो गया है, इसका टेंडर भी 17 नवंबर को ही है। यह काम भी एक माह में पूर्ण कर लिया जाएगा। मुजफ्फरनगर-बडौत मार्ग पर पहले ही काम शुरू हो गया है। जिले की सभी सड़कों को अब चकाचक कर दिया जाएगा।

Meerut
Meerut

यूपी: अखिलेश सिंह होंगे शामली के नए डीएम, इंद्र विक्रम सिंह को मिली ये बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार ने शामली के डीएम इंद्र विक्रम सिंह को नई जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है। उन्हें लखनऊ सचिवालय में तैनाती दी गई है। वहीं उनकी जगह अखिलेश सिंह को शामली का नया डीएम बनाया गया है।

13 नवंबर 2018

बस में महिला होमगार्ड से छेड़छाड़
Muzaffarnagar

बस में महिला होमगार्ड से छेड़छाड़

14 नवंबर 2018

रोडवेज बस में सफर करते एसडीएम बुढ़ाना।
Muzaffarnagar

नहीं मिली अभी तक गाड़ी, रोडवेज और ई-रिक्शा से सफर कर रहे एसडीएम

14 नवंबर 2018

शिशु का शव मिलने की सूचना पर दौड़ी पुलिस
Muzaffarnagar

शिशु का शव मिलने की सूचना पर दौड़ी पुलिस

14 नवंबर 2018

नॉबार्ड से लोन दिलाने का झांसा देकर 16 लाख हड़पे
Muzaffarnagar

नॉबार्ड से लोन दिलाने का झांसा देकर 16 लाख हड़पे

14 नवंबर 2018

दस्तावेज लेखक के ऑफिस की छत फाड़ी
Muzaffarnagar

दस्तावेज लेखक के ऑफिस की छत फाड़ी

14 नवंबर 2018

छेड़छाड़ पीड़िता की वीडियो क्लिप वायरल
Muzaffarnagar

छेड़छाड़ पीड़िता की वीडियो क्लिप वायरल

14 नवंबर 2018

ेत में पानी चलाने गए किसान की लाश मिली
Muzaffarnagar

ेत में पानी चलाने गए किसान की लाश मिली

14 नवंबर 2018

मुजफ्फरनगर न्यूज
Local Sports

मुजफ्फरनगर: जीशान ने जीती यूपी बॉडी बिल्डिंग चैंपियनशिप 

13 नवंबर 2018

किसान दुर्घटना बीमा के नाम पर ठगी का प्रयास
Muzaffarnagar

किसान दुर्घटना बीमा के नाम पर ठगी का प्रयास

14 नवंबर 2018

