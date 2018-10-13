शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   कालेज की छात्र छात्राए पुरस्कृत

कालेज की छात्र छात्राए पुरस्कृत

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 13 Oct 2018 12:11 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
विज्ञापन
मंसूरपुर। देव पब्लिक इंटर कालेज का प्रारंभिक परीक्षा त्रैमासिक परीक्षा का परीक्षाफल घोषित किया गया। कक्षा में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले छात्र छात्राओं को विद्यालय के प्रबंधक विकास बालियान ने गिफ्ट पैक देकर सम्मानित किया। छात्र छात्राओं में जानवी, पूर्णिमा, वंशिका, अंशुल, राहुल, तनु, हर्षित, सलोनी, आरजू, दिव्या, वेदिका, मोनिका, अनुष्का को पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया।

विद्युत आपूर्ति रविवार को बाधित रहेगी
खतौली। विद्युत उपकेंद्र 132केवी से जुड़ी विद्युत आपूर्ति रविवार को पांच घंटे तक बाधित रहेगी। जेई सुमित कुमार ने बताया कि विद्युत उपकेंद्र में रविवार को सुबह 9.30 बजे से 2.30 बजे तक कर्मचारी काम करेंगे। इसलिए इस उपकेंद्र से जुड़ी देहात और टाउन की विद्युत बाधित रहेगी।

Recommended

32 inch smart tv
Gadgets

अमेजन-फ्लिपकार्ट सेल: ब्रांडेड स्मार्ट TV पर मिलने वाले सभी ऑफर्स यहां जानें

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

VIDEO: सुरक्षा में फिर बड़ी चूक, मैदान में कोहली के नजदीक पहुंचा अनजान शख्स

12 अक्टूबर 2018

VIRAT KOHLI SELFIE
Cricket News

VIDEO: सुरक्षा में फिर बड़ी चूक, मैदान में कोहली के नजदीक पहुंचा अनजान शख्स

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

जानिए बिग बॉस-12 के घर में कौन करता है कितने घंटे मेकअप

12 अक्टूबर 2018

TV Show
bigg boss
bigg boss
bigg boss
Bollywood

जानिए बिग बॉस-12 के घर में कौन करता है कितने घंटे मेकअप

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Fashion street

युविका चौधरी ने मेहंंदी की रस्म के लिए किया आलिया भट्ट को कॉपी, यकीन नहीं तो खुद देख लीजिए तस्वीरें

12 अक्टूबर 2018

yuvika chaudhary
yuvika chaudhary
yuvika chaudhary prince narula
yuvika chaudhary prince narula
Fashion street

युविका चौधरी ने मेहंंदी की रस्म के लिए किया आलिया भट्ट को कॉपी, यकीन नहीं तो खुद देख लीजिए तस्वीरें

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Fashion street

बेबी शॉवर में ग्लैमरस लुक के लिए सानिया मिर्जा ने पहनी ऐसी ड्रेस, यूजर्स बोले- 'मुस्लिम क्यों नहीं लग रही..'

12 अक्टूबर 2018

sania mirza
sania mirza
sania mirza
sania mirza
Fashion street

बेबी शॉवर में ग्लैमरस लुक के लिए सानिया मिर्जा ने पहनी ऐसी ड्रेस, यूजर्स बोले- 'मुस्लिम क्यों नहीं लग रही..'

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

चित्रांगदा सिंह ने भी #MeToo पर खोली अपनी जुबान, कहा- 'डायरेक्टर आए और बोले अपने कपड़े उठाओ..'

12 अक्टूबर 2018

chitrangada singh
chitrangada singh
Chitrangada Singh
चित्रांग्दा
Bollywood

चित्रांगदा सिंह ने भी #MeToo पर खोली अपनी जुबान, कहा- 'डायरेक्टर आए और बोले अपने कपड़े उठाओ..'

12 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
America

ट्रंप ने दी भारत को धमकी, दम है तो ईरान से खरीद कर दिखाए तेल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

कोल्लम थुलासी
India News

सबरीमाला: अभिनेता कोल्लम ने कहा- मंदिर आने वाली महिलाओं के कर देंगे दो टुकड़े

12 अक्टूबर 2018

जस्टिस रमेश रंगनाथन
Dehradun

रमेश रंगनाथन होंगे उत्तराखंड हाईकोर्ट के नए चीफ जस्टिस, जल्द संभालेंगे पदभार

12 अक्टूबर 2018

nana, tanushree
Bollywood

नाना-तनुश्री विवाद: एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- #MeToo सिर्फ महिलाओं के लिए ही नहीं, बच्चे-पुरुष भी हैं शामिल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

tata sky customers gets big relief from tdsat, spn channels can be viewd for a month
Business Diary

खुशखबरः टाटा स्काई के ग्राहकों को मिली राहत, दिखते रहेंगे सोनी के चैनल्स

12 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
gold crosses 32k mark due to higher demand, sensex up by 732 points
Bazar

32 हजार के पार हुआ सोना, सेंसेक्स में 732 अंक का उछाल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

शार्दुल ठाकुर
Cricket News

लक्जरी कार नहीं लोकल ट्रेन में सफर करता है टीम इंडिया का यह भविष्य, आज विंडीज के खिलाफ किया डेब्यू

12 अक्टूबर 2018

story of mannan wani who caught road to terrorism
India News

पढ़िए, किताबें छोड़ बंदूक पकड़ने वाले रिसर्च स्कॉलर मन्नान वानी का हमजा भाई बनने का सफर...

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Jammu and Kashmir Governor said, it is very important to kill terrorism rather than terrorists
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राज्यपाल ने कहा- आतंकवादियों के बजाय आतंकवाद को मारना बेहद जरूरी

12 अक्टूबर 2018

special train will be operated from allahabad on diwali
National

दीवाली पर भीड़ से निपटने के लिए इलाहाबाद से चलेगी स्पेशल ट्रेन

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

मंच पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
Meerut

मिशन 2019: किसानों के मोर्चे पर भाजपा का मंथन, कार्यकर्ताओं को दिए ये टिप्स

दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर भारतीय किसान यूनियन की यात्रा को रोकने और लाठीचार्ज के बाद उभरे विरोधी स्वरों से चिंतित भाजपा ने 2019 के लिए खेत-खलिहान की राह पकड़ने की ठानी है। कार्यकर्ताओं को किसानों को लुभाने के दिए ये टिप्स...

12 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
revel
Muzaffarnagar

सड़क हादसे में दलित युवक की मौत के बाद बवाल

13 अक्टूबर 2018

crime
Muzaffarnagar

दहशत में चीखने लगे वाहनों में सवार मुसाफिर

13 अक्टूबर 2018

विदेश भेजने के नाम पर लाखों ठगे
Muzaffarnagar

विदेश भेजने के नाम पर लाखों ठगे

13 अक्टूबर 2018

रेलवे के दोहरीकरण का काम नवंबर तक होगा पूरा
Muzaffarnagar

रेलवे के दोहरीकरण का काम नवंबर तक होगा पूरा

13 अक्टूबर 2018

हिरासत में बिगड़ी युवक की हालत, हड़कंप
Muzaffarnagar

हिरासत में बिगड़ी युवक की हालत, हड़कंप

13 अक्टूबर 2018

छात्रों के दो गुट आपस में भिड़े
Muzaffarnagar

छात्रों के दो गुट आपस में भिड़े

13 अक्टूबर 2018

छात्राओं से छेड़छाड़ व पुलिस पर पथराव का मामला
Muzaffarnagar

छात्राओं से छेड़छाड़ व पुलिस पर पथराव का मामला

13 अक्टूबर 2018

भविष्य की आशंका को लेकर अभिभावक चिंतित
Muzaffarnagar

भविष्य की आशंका को लेकर अभिभावक चिंतित

13 अक्टूबर 2018

युवक पर शादी का दबाव डाल रही मेरठ की युवती
Muzaffarnagar

युवक पर शादी का दबाव डाल रही मेरठ की युवती

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

हर बुर्के के पीछे नहीं होता खूबसूरत चेहरा, CCTV में कैद हुईं ऐसी तस्वीरें

मुजफ्फरनगर में एक बुर्के वाली महिला का ऐसा चेहरा सामने आया है जिसे देख आप भी हैरान हो जाएंगे। महिला सर्राफा की दुकान पर गहने खरीदने आई थी लेकिन सीसीटीवी में उसका असली चेहरा बेनकाब हो गया। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

21 सितंबर 2018

मुजफ्फरनगर 2:55

VIDEO: पुलिस की मौजूदगी में लड़की की किया ऐसे किडनैप, किया था लड़के से प्यार

5 सितंबर 2018

BJP 1:41

मुजफ्फरनगर दंगों में आरोपी बीजेपी नेताओं की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, हुआ ये

13 अगस्त 2018

ranveer kapoor 2:53

संजू के बाद अब इस बायोपिक के लिए रणबीर कपूर ने भरी हामी

31 जुलाई 2018

छेड़खानी 1:31

CCTV : साइकिल पर जा रही लड़की से मनचले ने की गंदी हरकत, हुई ऐसी हालत

17 जुलाई 2018

Related

हैंडबॉल खिलाड़ी आकाश का किया स्वागत
Muzaffarnagar

हैंडबॉल खिलाड़ी आकाश का किया स्वागत

13 अक्टूबर 2018

लोहिया को पुण्य तिथि पर किया याद
Muzaffarnagar

लोहिया को पुण्य तिथि पर किया याद

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Dispute of Dalits and Rajputs in Saharanpur and many injured
Meerut

यूपी: सहारनपुर में फिर दलित-राजपूतों में विवाद, तीन युवकों की जमकर पिटाई

11 अक्टूबर 2018

जांच करती पुलिस और नीचे महिला का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

धारदार हथियार से गला रेतकर महिला की हत्या, बदमाश लूट ले गए जिंदगीभर की कमाई

12 अक्टूबर 2018

करंट लगने से दो मजदूर झुलसे
Muzaffarnagar

करंट लगने से दो मजदूर झुलसे

13 अक्टूबर 2018

पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता से किया स्वच्छता के प्रति जागरूक
Muzaffarnagar

पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता से किया स्वच्छता के प्रति जागरूक

13 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.