एमडीए के माध्यम से होगा शहर का विकास

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 08 Feb 2019 12:39 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मुजफ्फरनगर। डीएम राजीव शर्मा ने एडीएम न्यायिक सियाराम मौर्य के सेवानिवृत्त हो जाने के बाद एमडीए के सचिव का चार्ज एडीएम प्रशासन अमित सिंह को दे दिया है। शुक्रवार को अमित सिंह ने एमडीए पहुंचकर कार्यभार ग्रहण किया। उन्होंने कहा कि एमडीए में शहर की जनता टैक्स देती है। इस पैसे को शहर के विकास में ही अधिक से अधिक प्रयोग किया जाएगा। उन्होंने संबंधित इंजीनियर्स से कहा कि शहर के विकास में हम क्या योगदान कर सकते हैं? इसके लिए रूपरेखा तैयार करें। एडीएम ने कहा कि हमारा ध्येय विकास की गति को बढ़ाना होगा।
