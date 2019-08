रामपुर: आजम के समर्थन में जुटने लगे प्रदेश भर के सपाई, रामपुर की सीमाएं सील, धारा 144 लागू

09:58 AM, 01-Aug-2019

AK Singh, DM Rampur: Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 5 people in an area) is already in place in view of Kanwar Yatra & Bakra Eid. We've got additional forces, we'll not let anyone enter from the border. Anyone who violates law & order will be dealt with strictness. pic.twitter.com/NQbR8QOVoo