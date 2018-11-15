शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad ›   योगी-मोदी की चाबी से खुलेगा सौ आशियानों का ताला

योगी-मोदी की चाबी से खुलेगा सौ आशियानों का ताला

Moradabad Bureau Updated Thu, 15 Nov 2018 02:08 AM IST
मुरादाबाद।
महानगर के सौ बेघरों को बृहस्पतिवार को सरकारी आवास मिल जाएंगे। डूडा ने आवास बनकर रहने लायक होने की जांच करने के बाद सौ परिवारों को चाबी देने का निर्णय लिया है। नगर विकास मंत्री मकानों की प्रतीकात्मक चाबी पात्रों को सौंपेंगे।
शासन की प्राथमिकताओं में पीएम आवास योजना है। पीएम आवास योजना के लिए शासन से धनराशि जारी की जाती है। बृहस्पतिवार को नगर विकास मंत्री सुरेश खन्ना महानगर में होंगे। इस मौके पर 151 परिवारों को आवासों की चाबी दिलाने की तैयारी थी। इसके चलते अधिकारियों ने बुधवार को मकानों का निरीक्षण किया। इनमें से सौ आवास ऐसे पाए गए, जिनमें तत्काल रहा जा सकेगा। ऐसे मकानों के पात्रों को रेलवे स्टेडियम में लाकर मकानों की चाबी दी जाएगी। मंत्री के देने के लिए सौ काल्पनिक चाबी तैयार की गई हैं। इन चाबियों पर नगर विकास मंत्री, प्रधान मंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री के चित्र छपे हैं। सौ आवास पाने वाले परिवारों के लोगों से मंत्री बातचीत भी करेंगे।

शिवपाल यादव
Moradabad

सपा पर जनता को नहीं भरोसा, भाजपा ने दिया धोखा : शिवपाल

प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष शिवपाल सिंह यादव ने कहा कि भाजपा ने जनता को धोखा दिया है। जनता त्रस्त है और सपा, बसपा, कांग्रेस पर जनता को भरोसा नहीं रहा है।

14 नवंबर 2018

ram mandir
Moradabad

जब तीन तलाक पर कानून बन सकता है तो फिर राम मंदिर पर क्यों नहीं-चक्रपाणि

14 नवंबर 2018

समाज कल्याण राज्यमंत्री गुलाब देवी
Moradabad

फैजाबाद और इलाहाबाद के बाद अब इस शहर का नाम बदलने की उठी मांग, राज्यमंत्री ने किया समर्थन

12 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Moradabad

मुरादाबादः दो बहनों समेत 4 बच्चियां लापता, तलाश के लिए पुलिस अफसरों ने डेरा डाला

14 नवंबर 2018

जिले में चीनी मिलों ने गन्ना खरीद शुरू की लेकिन गन्ने का भाव घोषित नहीं
Moradabad

जिले में चीनी मिलों ने गन्ना खरीद शुरू की लेकिन गन्ने का भाव घोषित नहीं

15 नवंबर 2018

छात्र का हत्यारोपी गिरफ्तार
Moradabad

छात्र का हत्यारोपी गिरफ्तार

15 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Moradabad

बदमाशों ने तोड़ा एसबीआई का एटीएम, सीसीटीवी फुटेज से जांच में जुटी पुलिस

14 नवंबर 2018

कार की टक्कर से ओवर ब्रिज से तीस फीट नीचे आ गिरा बाइक समेत सवार
Moradabad

कार की टक्कर से ओवर ब्रिज से तीस फीट नीचे आ गिरा बाइक समेत सवार

14 नवंबर 2018

जेल के बाहर सुरक्षा जांच
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद: भाई दूज पर जेल में बंद भाइयों से मिलने पहुंची बहनें, भीड़ देख प्रशासन के छूटे पसीने

9 नवंबर 2018

युवती से बोला बीजेपी नेता.. मेरे साथ रहो नहीं तो मुरादाबाद छोड़ा
Moradabad

युवती से बोला बीजेपी नेता.. मेरे साथ रहो नहीं तो मुरादाबाद छोड़ो

13 नवंबर 2018

जूते ना भीगें इसके लिए दरोगा ने की शर्मनाक हरकत, वीडियो वायरल

मुरादाबाद के एक दरोगा का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में दरोगा जी दलदल से बचने के लिए एक युवक के पीठ में सवार हो गए है। वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद एसएसपी ने इसकी जांच सीओ हाईवे के सौंप दी है।

9 नवंबर 2018

OM PRAKASH RAJBHAR 1:05

'यूपी में बीजेपी राम भरोसे, बीजेपी वाले ड्रामेबाज'

2 नवंबर 2018

यूपी पुलिस 0:45

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस को मिले 606 सब इंस्पेक्टर

1 नवंबर 2018

बस हादसा 0:42

रोडवेज बस ने पहले मारी टक्कर, फिर घसीटा, एक की मौत

12 अक्टूबर 2018

मगरमच्छ 1:05

सुबह आंख खुली तो घर में नजर आया मगरमच्छ, डर से निकली चीख

5 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Moradabad

सोमवार से शुरू होगा यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा सेंटरों का सत्यापन, 83560 परीक्षार्थी होंगे शामिल

11 नवंबर 2018

दरोगा नदी पार करता हुआ
Moradabad

जूते बचाने के लिए युवक के कंधों पर बैठकर दरोगा ने पार की नदी, वीडियो वायरल

9 नवंबर 2018

खुद को इंस्पेक्टर का भाई बताकर पुलिस टीम से भिड़ा युवक
Moradabad

खुद को इंस्पेक्टर का भाई बताकर पुलिस टीम से भिड़ा युवक

14 नवंबर 2018

प्रदेश स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में खूब बरसे मुक्के
Moradabad

प्रदेश स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में खूब बरसे मुक्के

14 नवंबर 2018

हाईवे बाईपास पर मिला युवक का शव
Moradabad

हाईवे बाईपास पर मिला युवक का शव

13 नवंबर 2018

टूटी पटरी से गुजरी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन
Moradabad

टूटी पटरी से गुजरी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन

14 नवंबर 2018

