शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mirzapur ›   mrz news

ट्रक से कुचलकर बाइक सवार की मौत

Varanasi Bureauवाराणसी ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 27 Oct 2019 12:18 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
चुनार। कोतवाली क्षेत्र के कूबा खुर्द गांव के पास शुक्रवार की देर रात ट्रक से कुचलकर बाइक सवार की मौत हो गई। ट्रक चालक मौका पाकर फरार हो गया। स्थानीय लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। क्षेत्र के कोठीलवा लालपुर निवासी सन्दीप सोनकर (29) बाइक से घर जा रहा था। कूबा खुर्द गांव के पास पीछे से ट्रक ने टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में वह ट्रक के नीचे आ गया। मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। स्थानीय लोगों की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने परिजनों को सूचना देकर शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। मौत की खबर सुनकर परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया।
विज्ञापन
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

haryana Assembly elections
Chandigarh

कहानी उस नेता की जिसने साइकिल पर बेचीं सब्जियां, अब दोबारा बनेंगे सीएम, 10 अनोखी बातें

26 अक्टूबर 2019

पाक की तरफ से अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा रेखा से आगे तैयार किया जा रहा करतारपुर कॉरिडोर, सफेद रंग की बिल्डिंग पैसेंजर टर्मिनल है
Education

करतारपुर: हर भारतीय श्रद्धालु से 1400 रुपये लेगा पाकिस्तान, क्यों कहा जा रहा है इसे 'जजिया'

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Pisces
Horoscope

मीन राशिः आज का राशिफल

26 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Virgo
Horoscope

कन्या राशि: आज का राशिफल

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Lifestyle

DIWALI 2019: दिवाली के दिन सुबह से शाम तक जरूर ध्यान रखें ये बेहद महत्वपूर्ण बातें

26 अक्टूबर 2019

दिवाली विशेष
diwali 2018
Diwali
diwali
Lifestyle

DIWALI 2019: दिवाली के दिन सुबह से शाम तक जरूर ध्यान रखें ये बेहद महत्वपूर्ण बातें

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Taurus
Horoscope

वृष राशिः आज का राशिफल

26 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
accident
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अयोध्या
Faizabad

लाखों दीपों से जगमगा उठी राम की नगरी अयोध्या, हर तरफ बिखरी भव्यता, Exclusive तस्वीरें

27 अक्टूबर 2019

Pakistan hands over Shivala Temple of Sialkot To Hindu Council
Chandigarh

दिवाली पर पाक का हिंदुओं को बड़ा 'तोहफा', सौंपा 1000 साल पुराना मंदिर, लगेंगे महादेव के जयकारे

27 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कपिल देव-सचिन-धोनी
Cricket News

कपिल देव से लेकर धोनी तक, ऐसी है टीम इंडिया की निक नेम XI

26 अक्टूबर 2019

शाहरुख खान, लतीफ फातिमा खान
Bollywood

ICU में भर्ती मां से शाहरुख ने कही थीं ये बुरी बातें, 39 साल बाद खुद किंग खान ने किया खुलासा

26 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

डॉक्टरों पर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, ऐसी है विदेश से MBBS पढ़कर भारत लौटने वालों की स्थिति

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दुष्यंत चौटाला
India News

दुष्यंत चौटाला के लिए खुशखबरी, पिता अजय चौटाला दो हफ्ते के लिए तिहाड़ से होंगे रिहा

26 अक्टूबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

27 अक्तूबर का राशिफल: दिवाली के शुभ योग में यह सात राशियां रहेगी भाग्यशाली

26 अक्टूबर 2019

सर्वजीत सिंह जसलीन कौर
Delhi NCR

चार साल पहले जिस मामले से 'दिल्ली का दरिंदा' बन गया था सर्वजीत, अब हुआ बरी, बदल गई जिंदगी

26 अक्टूबर 2019

लक्ष्मी पूजा शुभ मुहूर्त
Festivals

शुभ दीपावली 2019: देश के प्रमुख शहरों में लक्ष्मी पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त

26 अक्टूबर 2019

सलमान- दीपिका और अमिताभ
Bollywood

गंभीर बीमारी से जूझ चुके हैं ये पांच सेलेब्स, सलमान की हीरोइन तो खड़ी भी नहीं हो पाती थीं

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Mirzapur

यूपीः सीबीआई अधिकारी बनकर वसूली करने वाले के घर सीबीआई की एंटी करप्शन टीम ने मारा छापा

यूपी के मिर्जापुर जिले के कछवां थाना क्षेत्र के बरैनी गांव में गुरुवार की शाम को सीबीआई की एंटी करप्शन की छह सदस्यीय टीम ने कछवां थाने की फोर्स के साथ एक मकान में छापेमारी कर चार घंटे तक तलाशी ली।

25 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बीएसपी लोगो
Mirzapur

यूपीः बसपा को तगड़ा झटका, पांच विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अध्यक्षों ने दिया इस्तीफा, पार्टी में खलबली

24 अक्टूबर 2019

लोहिया तालाब स्थित बाइक के एक शोरूम में खरीदारी करते ग्राहक।
Mirzapur

धनतेरस पर धनवर्षा, सौ करोड़ की हुई खरीदारी

26 अक्टूबर 2019

लोहिया तालाब डैफोडिल्स पब्लिक स्कूल के हाल में आयोजित सुमंगला योजना के कार्यक्रम में बैठी महिला
Mirzapur

जीवन के हर क्षेत्र में कामयाबी हासिल कर रही हैं बेटियां: दारासिंह चौहान

26 अक्टूबर 2019

mrz news
Mirzapur

स्वच्छता के चलते मृत्यु दरों में आई कमी

26 अक्टूबर 2019

mrz news
Mirzapur

लग्जरी वाहन से गांजा तस्करी का भंडाफोड़, दो गिरफ्तार

24 अक्टूबर 2019

mrz news
Mirzapur

बिनानी प्राचार्य संग दुर्व्यव्हार करने वाला छात्र गिरफ्तार

24 अक्टूबर 2019

mrz news
Mirzapur

बसपा के विस क्षेत्र के अध्यक्षों ने दिया इस्तीफा

24 अक्टूबर 2019

mrz news
Mirzapur

सीबीआई अधिकारी बनकर वसूली करने वाले के घर पर छापा

24 अक्टूबर 2019

mrz news
Mirzapur

केबी में अभय व बिनानी में धर्मेंद्र ने लहराया परचम

23 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

श्रीनगर में सीआरपीएफ के दस्ते पर आतंकियों ने ग्रेनेड से किया हमला, 6 जवान घायल

श्रीनगर में शनिवार को आतंकियों ने सीआरपीएफ के दस्ते पर ग्रेनेड से हमला कर दिया, जिसमें 6 जवान घायल हो गए।

26 अक्टूबर 2019

लेजर लाइट शो 1:31

दिल्ली: लेजर शो से जगमग हुआ कनॉट प्लेस, कार्यक्रम के जरिये प्रदूषण रहित दिवाली मनाने की अपील

26 अक्टूबर 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ 1:08

अयोध्या: दीपोत्सव पर सीएम योगी की ललकार- भारत किसी को छेड़ता नहीं, जो छेड़ता है उसे छोड़ता नहीं

26 अक्टूबर 2019

दीपोत्सव 2019 2:08

अयोध्या में सीएम योगी ने लोगों संग मनाई दीपावली, 5.51 लाख दीयों को जलाकर बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड

26 अक्टूबर 2019

मनोहर लाल खट्टर 5:06

दिवाली के दिन खट्टर लेंगे सीएम पद की शपथ, डिप्टी सीएम बनेंगे दुष्यंत चौटाला

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

mrz news
Mirzapur

फर्जी तरीके से रेलवे ईटिकट बेचने का आरोप गिरफ्तार

24 अक्टूबर 2019

mrz news
Mirzapur

कक्षा चार की छात्रा नहीं लिख पायी माता पिता नाम

24 अक्टूबर 2019

mrz news
Mirzapur

74 लोगों को दिया गया अस्थाई दुकान लगाने का लाइसेंस

24 अक्टूबर 2019

purchase
Mirzapur

अब तक साढ़े तीन हजार करा चुके आनलाइन पंजीकरण

24 अक्टूबर 2019

golden
Mirzapur

1500 लोगों को बना आयुष्मान का गोल्डेन कार्ड

24 अक्टूबर 2019

student
Mirzapur

मत में हेराफेरी का आरोप लगाकर प्राचार्य को घेरा, मुकदमा दर्ज

24 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited