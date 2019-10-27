शहर चुनें

आइईएस में चयनित

Varanasi Bureauवाराणसी ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 27 Oct 2019 08:03 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मिर्जापुर। मड़िहान तहसील क्षेत्र के पटेहरा विकास खंड के पचोखरा खुर्द निवासी हेमंत सिंह पटेल का यूपीएससी की आइईएस परीक्षा में चयन हो गया है। उनका आल इंडिया रैंक 123 है। इस सफलता से पूरे गांव में हर्ष का माहौल है। हाईस्कूल की परीक्षा आदर्श इंटर कालेज सुगापांख से करने के बाद इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा गुरुनानक इंटर कालेज से किया और इंजीनियरिंग केएनआइटी सुल्तानपुर से किया। हेमंत ने अपनी सफलता के लिए चाचा बचाऊ सिंह, चंद्रपाल सिंह और भाई शिवशंकर सिंह के साथ मौसी और मौसा का आभार व्यक्त किया।
