Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   woman died after being hit by train

ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से महिला की मौत

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 12:51 AM IST
दौराला-सकौती में रेल से महिला के कटने के बाद मौके पर जमा भीड़।
दौराला-सकौती में रेल से महिला के कटने के बाद मौके पर जमा भीड़।
ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से महिला की मौत
दौराला। सकौती गांव में ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से एक महिला की मौत हो गई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव की शनाख्त कराने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन कोई सफलता नहीं मिली। जानकारी के अनुसार बृहस्पतिवार को सुबह सकौती में शताब्दी ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से एक महिला की मौत हो गई। जानकारी मिलने पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घटना की जानकारी ली और शव की शनाख्त कराने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन कोई सफलता नहीं मिलने पर शव का पंचनामा भरकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। थाना प्रभारी धर्मेंद्र राठौर का कहना है कि शव की शनाख्त की जा रही है।
train accident woman died
