मेरठः एसपी ट्रैफिक ने यातायात उल्लंघन करने वालों को पहनाई फूलों की माला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Updated Sun, 03 Nov 2019 09:06 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
यातायात के दूसरे दिन एसपी ट्रैफिक ने कमिश्नरी चौरहे पर यातायात नियम तोड़ने वालों को मालाएं पहनाई। अभियान में फोकस बिना हेलमेट के दो पहिया वाहन चलाने, बिना सीट बेल्ट लगाए कार चलाने वालों पर रहा। 
छात्राओं को महिला पुलिस कर्मियों ने पुष्प देते हुए अपील की कि बिना हेलमेट के वाहन न चलाएं। 310 लोगों को पुष्प भेंट, 110 को माला पहनाई। 
