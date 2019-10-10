शहर चुनें

डीलर पर राशन वितरण में अनियमितता का आरोप

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 10 Oct 2019 02:00 AM IST
डीलर पर राशन में अनियमित्ताओं का आरोप
सरूरपुर। कस्बा खिवाई में राशन वितरण में अनियमितताओं को लेकर नगरवासियों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। डीलर पर कम राशन तोलने का भी आरोप लगाया गया। नगरवासियों ने मामले की शिकायत अधिकारियों से करने की बात कही।
कस्बा खिवाई में यामीन की राशन की दुकान पिछले काफी दिनों से निरस्त चल रही है। जिसके चलते इस दुकान का संबंध दूसरे डीलर हारुन की दुकान पर कर दिया गया है। लगभग 1200 लोगों को डीलर हारुन ही राशन वितरित करता है। डीलर पर प्रत्येक यूनिट में एक किलोग्राम की घटतौली की शिकायत को लेकर नगरवासियों ने हंगामा किया। उन्होंने बताया कि डीलर ऑनलाइन वितरण के लिए पात्रों से अंगूठे लगवा लेता है। जिसके बाद दुकान से अलग दूसरी जगह पर राशन का वितरण करता है। जिसके चलते बहुत से पात्र राशन लेने से वंछित रह जाते है। मामले की शिकायत अफसरों से करने की बात कही। इस दौरान तौसीफ, कृष्णपाल, सलीम, नईम, मुस्तकीम साजिम, जोगेंद्र, राजवती, गुलफाम, राजसिंह, जाकिर, धर्मवीरी आदि मौजूद रहे।
irregularity in ration distribution
