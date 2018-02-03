अपना शहर चुनें

कैराना से भाजपा सांसद हुकम सिंह का निधन, नोएडा के जेपी अस्पताल में ली अंतिम सांस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 10:12 PM IST
bjp MP Hukum Singh passes away at Noida's JP Hospital after breathing difficulties
फाइल फोटो
पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश के गुर्जर नेता व भाजपा के कर्मठ साथी रहे हुकुम सिंह (82) का निधन हो गया। कुछ दिन पहले बीमारी के कारण उन्हें नोएडा के जेपी अस्पताल के आईसीयू में भर्ती कराया गया था।

उनके निधन से कुछ ही समय पहले भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय उन्हें देखकर ही निकले थे। हुकुम के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर काम करने वाले गुर्जर नेता हरिश्चंद्र भाटी व योगेंद्र चौधरी ने बताया कि हुकुम सिंह कैराना विधानसभा से लगातार सात बार विधायक रहे थे।

वर्तमान में कैराना से ही भाजपा सांसद थे। सबसे बड़ी बात यह है कि प्रदेश में एनडी तिवारी, राजनाथ सिंह, कल्याण सिंह व मायावती की सरकारों में मंत्री रहे थे। वर्तमान में सांसद बनने के बाद लोकसभा स्पीकर की संसदीय समिति में सदस्य के साथ ही भारत सरकार के जल बोर्ड समिति के अध्यक्ष भी थे।

इसके अलावाग्रेनो में गुर्जर शोध संस्कृति संस्थान को बनवाने में उनकी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका रही है। उनके निधन से क्षेत्र के लोगों में शोक है। 
