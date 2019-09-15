शहर चुनें

पुत्र नहीं होने पर महिला पर हमला

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 15 Sep 2019 02:15 AM IST
7ए - मोहल्ला मुन्नालाल निवासी विवाहिता बेटा नहीं होने पर ससुराल वालों पर जान से मारने की नीयत से ब्
7ए - मोहल्ला मुन्नालाल निवासी विवाहिता बेटा नहीं होने पर ससुराल वालों पर जान से मारने की नीयत से ब् - फोटो : MAWANA
ख़बर सुनें
पुत्र नहीं होने पर महिला पर हमला
मवाना। मोहल्ला मुन्नालाल निवासी विवाहिता ने थाने पहुंचकर ससुराल वालों पर बेटा नहीं होने पर जान से मारने की नीयत से हमला करने का आरोप लगाया है। पीड़िता ने पति समेत ससुराल वालों के खिलाफ तहरीर दी है। वहीं, पुलिस ने पीड़ित को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भेज दिया है।
मुजफ्फरनगर निवासी शाइन का निकाह चार साल पहले मवाना के मुन्नालाल निवासी युवक से हुआ था। उसके दो छोटी बेटियां हैं। आरोप है कि बेटा नहीं होने पर ससुराल पक्ष के लोग आए दिन उत्पीड़न करते है। इतना ही नहीं दहेज में दो लाख रुपये एवं गाड़ी की डिमांड कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने शुक्रवार को जान से मारने की नीयत से गर्दन पर ब्लेड मारकर लहूलुहान कर दिया। थाने पहुंची महिला को पुलिस ने सीेएचसी में भर्ती कराया। पीड़ित ने पति, जेठ, जेठानी आदि के खिलाफ तहरीर दी है। वहीं, थाना प्रभारी विनय कुमार आजाद का कहना है कि जांच करके कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
attack into woman
Most Read

मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस और नीचे संजय गौतम का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

मेरठ: सुभारती विवि के अधीक्षक की बीच सड़क पर पीट-पीटकर हत्या, तमाशबीन बनी रही भीड़

मेरठ में बागपत रोड पर बदमाशों ने सुभारती यूनिवर्सिटी के कार्यालय अधीक्षक की शनिवार शाम को पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी। सनसनीखेज वारदात को अंजाम देकर बदमाश आसानी से फरार हो गए।

15 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पत्रकार आशीष का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

पत्रकार हत्याकांड: बैलेस्टिक जांच के लिए भेजे हथियार, आरोपियों पर चार्जशीट दाखिल करने की तैयारी

15 सितंबर 2019

A center debar on copying in CCSU exam
Meerut

सीसीएसयू की परीक्षा में नकल कराने में एक सेंटर डिबार

15 सितंबर 2019

cheating on behalf of job
Meerut

नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर 15 लाख ठगे

15 सितंबर 2019

slaughter of cow in Allipur
Meerut

अल्लीपुर के जंगल में गोवंश के अवशेष मिले

15 सितंबर 2019

Corporation's deteriorated system, city development stalled
Meerut

भाजपा पार्षद दो फाड़, एक नगरायुक्त से नाराज तो दूसरे ने जताया सहयोग का भरोसा

15 सितंबर 2019

Nurse raped and made porn clip
Meerut

कोल्डड्रिंक में नशीला पदार्थ देकर दुष्कर्म

15 सितंबर 2019

सीबीआई ने छापेमारी की
Meerut

मेरठ में सीबीआई का छापा, रिश्वत लेते सीजीएसटी अधीक्षक गिरफ्तार, पांच लाख में तय हुआ था सौदा

13 सितंबर 2019

molesting of a teenager
Meerut

हैंडपंप पर पानी भरने गई किशोरी से छेड़छाड़

15 सितंबर 2019

Super specialty electricity has been available since 36 hours
Meerut

36 घंटे से गुल है सुपर स्पेश्यलिटी की बिजली

15 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: तीन मिल मालिकों व अफसरों के खिलाफ कोर्ट में वाद दायर, एक सप्ताह में किया तलब

15 सितंबर 2019

Dengue, Swine Flu, 'attack' together
Meerut

डेंगू और स्वाइन फ्लू कर रहा एक साथ हमला

15 सितंबर 2019

5डी - गांव सठला में सुबह हुई फायरिंग की घटना के बाद जांच को पहुंची फोरेसिंक टीम। (मवाना)
Meerut

सठला में अलसुबह फायरिंग, युवक गंभीर

15 सितंबर 2019

the youngman died in the road accident
Meerut

वाहन की टक्कर से युवक की मौत

15 सितंबर 2019

मौके पर जांच करने पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर: बीए के लापता छात्र की पीट-पीटकर हत्या, संघ कार्यकर्ता था पंकज

15 सितंबर 2019

बच्चे के माता-पिता को समझाते अधिकारी
Meerut

मासूम की जिंदगी बचाने के लिए जुटे अफसर, बच्चे को भर्ती नहीं कराना चाहते थे माता-पिता

15 सितंबर 2019

