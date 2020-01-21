शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   assualt the youth man by entering the house

घर में घुसकर युवक पर हमला

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 21 Jan 2020 02:24 AM IST
घायल युवक।
घायल युवक। - फोटो : MAWANA
ख़बर सुनें
मवाना। गांव बहोडूपुर निवासी अहमद फराज पर बेसबॉल के डंडे से हमला कर घायल कर दिया। पुलिस ने घायल को इलाज के लिए सीएचसी भेज दिया।
विज्ञापन
गांव बहोडूपुर निवासी उस्मान गनी पुत्र शेरद्दीन ने बताया कि उसका पुत्र अहमद फराज घर में बैठा था। आरोपी एक राय होकर गालीगलौज करते हुए घर में घुस आए बेसबॉल के डंडों से उसके पुत्र पर हमला कर दिया। शोर सुनकर परिवार के लोगों के पहुंचने पर आरोपी जान से मारने की धमकी देते हुए फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने घायल को इलाज के लिए सीएचसी भेज दिया।
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

INDvAUS: भारत ने लिया शर्मनाक हार का बदला, मैच में बने पांच बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स

20 जनवरी 2020

टीम इंडिया
केएल राहुल
कुलदीप यादव
एडम जाम्पा
Cricket News

INDvAUS: भारत ने लिया शर्मनाक हार का बदला, मैच में बने पांच बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स

20 जनवरी 2020

Cricket News

INDvAUS: रोहित-कोहली ने बनाए 'विराट' कीर्तिमान, मैच में बने ये पांच प्रमुख रिकॉर्ड्स

20 जनवरी 2020

रोहित-विराट
स्टीव स्मिथ
विराट कोहली
रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

INDvAUS: रोहित-कोहली ने बनाए 'विराट' कीर्तिमान, मैच में बने ये पांच प्रमुख रिकॉर्ड्स

20 जनवरी 2020

Food

तेजी से मोटापा कम कर वजन घटाएंगे ये 5 आयुर्वेदिक सुपरफूड्स, डाइट में ऐसे करें शामिल

20 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Food

तेजी से मोटापा कम कर वजन घटाएंगे ये 5 आयुर्वेदिक सुपरफूड्स, डाइट में ऐसे करें शामिल

20 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
बर्लिन शहर
Bizarre News

दुनिया का इकलौता ऐसा शहर, जिसपर 75 साल पहले चार देशों का था कब्जा

20 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

होठों में सिगरेट, हाथों में जाम, नशीली शोखियों वालीं परवीन बाबी के इन किरदारों ने लूटे करोड़ों दिल

20 जनवरी 2020

परवीन बाबी
परवीन बाबी
परवीन बाबी
परवीन बाबी
Bollywood

होठों में सिगरेट, हाथों में जाम, नशीली शोखियों वालीं परवीन बाबी के इन किरदारों ने लूटे करोड़ों दिल

20 जनवरी 2020

आईपीएस दंपती वृंदा शुक्ला अंकुर अग्रवाल
Delhi NCR

DCP पत्नी को रिपोर्ट करेंगे ADCP पति, नोएडा की कानून-व्यवस्था दंपती के हाथों में

20 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
assualt the youth man by entering the house
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

rashifal
Predictions

21 जनवरी राशिफल: मंगलवार के दिन इन 3 राशियों को मिल सकता है भाग्य का साथ, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

20 जनवरी 2020

Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

उमंग 2020: कटरीना और जाह्रवी के साड़ी लुक पर भारी पड़ा माधुरी का कातिलाना अंदाज, देखें तस्वीरें ...

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
जगत प्रकाश नड्डा
India News

भाजपा के 11वें अध्यक्ष बने जगत प्रकाश नड्डा, 1980 से अबतक किस-किस ने संभाला यह पद

20 जनवरी 2020

Husband Found Wife as call girl in kashipur, they beaten each other
Dehradun

व्हाट्सएप पर बुक कर मंगाई कॉलगर्ल निकली पत्नी, दोनों का आमना-सामना हुआ तो फिर...

20 जनवरी 2020

तीनों सेना प्रमुखों और अन्य लोगों के साथ अजय देवगन
Bollywood

तीनों सेना प्रमुखों ने साथ में देखी 'तानाजी', सोशल मीडिया पर अजय देवगन ने ऐसे किया धन्यवाद

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
पवन
Delhi NCR

निर्भया का वो दोषी जो अपने आप को बता रहा है नाबालिग, जानिए उसके बारे में सबकुछ

20 जनवरी 2020

सैफ अली खान
Bollywood

सैफ ने कहा- 'इंडिया की अवधारणा अंग्रेजों ने दी', तारिक फतेह बोले- 'इसलिए बेटे का नाम तैमूर रखा'

20 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
Delhi NCR

निर्भया ने मौत से पहले मां को कही थी ये बात, जो कहा वो आंसू लाने के लिए काफी

20 जनवरी 2020

राशिद के घर के बाहर जुटी भीड़
Varanasi

पाकिस्तान से लौटने के बाद लोगों से कम मिलने-जुलने लगा था राशिद

20 जनवरी 2020

FACEBOOK TIPS
Tip of the Day

फेसबुक पर भूलकर भी ना करें ये गलती, ब्लॉक हो सकता है अकाउंट

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

साइबर क्राइम (सांकेतिक)
Meerut

महज 10 सेकेंड में अकाउंट से उड़ाए एक लाख, पहले नहीं सुना होगा ठगी का ऐसा तरीका

साइबर अपराधी ठगी के नये- नये तरीके इजाद कर रहे हैं। इस बार जानवरों को ठगी का हथियार बनाया गया है। ठगों ने फाइनेंस कंपनी संचालक को निशाना बनाते हुए महज 10 सेकेंड में बैंक अकाउंट से एक लाख रुपये उड़ा दिए।

21 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
गुप्त नवरात्र 2019
Meerut

पढ़िए- कब शुरू हो रहे गुप्त नवरात्र, मां के बीज मंत्रों से मिलेगी तंत्र सिद्धि, ऐसे करें विशेष पूजा

21 जनवरी 2020

प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लेती छात्रा(
Meerut

दौड़ में संजीता, गोला फेंक में प्रिया अव्वल

21 जनवरी 2020

आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

एकतरफा प्यार में लगाई थी आग, पूरे परिवार को जिंदा जलाना चाहता था आरोपी फारूक

21 जनवरी 2020

Mistakes in exam form, misbehavior with students who reached campus, ruckus
Meerut

परीक्षा फार्म गड़बड़ियां, कैंपस पहुंची छात्राओं से बदसलूकी, हंगामा

21 जनवरी 2020

खुदाई के दौरान मिली ब्रिटिश काल की तोप
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर: खुदाई के दौरान मिली ब्रिटिश काल की तोप, देखकर हैरान हुए किसान

20 जनवरी 2020

not done wilfulness, vechile drow back
Meerut

नहीं चल सकी सीओ की मनमानी, गाड़ी वापस मंगाई

21 जनवरी 2020

नूरा के परिवार से मिले चंद्रशेखर
Meerut

केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री पर उपद्रव कराने का आरोप, चंद्रशेखर बोले- नूरा के परिजनों को दिलाकर रहेंगे न्याय

20 जनवरी 2020

College is asking for fee of five hundred rupees for submission of examination form
Meerut

परीक्षा फार्म जमा करने पर कॉलेज मांग रहे शुल्क

21 जनवरी 2020

650 liter acid recovered
Meerut

घर से 650 लीटर तेजाब हुआ बरामद, नहीं था लाइसेंस

21 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

21 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

यहां देखिए क्या कहता है 21 जनवरी का आपका राशिफल इतना ही नहीं अब हर रोज दिन के हिसाब से जानिए अपना राशिफल।

20 जनवरी 2020

बम 1:14

मंगलूरू हवाई अड्डे पर एक संदिग्ध ने रखा बम, पुलिस ने जारी की संदिग्ध की तस्वीर

20 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 1:44

बजट 2020 : बजट पर बोले कारोबारी, कहा- रेलवे के बजट को लेकर आम आदमी को है ज्यादा उम्मीद

20 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 3:49

बजट 2020 : बजट को लेकर कारोबारियों ने दी अपनी राय, बोले- सरकार हेल्थकेयर सेक्टर पर दे ज्यादा ध्यान

20 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 2:01

1860 में एक अंग्रेज अधिकारी ने पेश किया था पहला आम बजट, जानिए देश के पहले बजट से जुड़ी बातें

20 जनवरी 2020

Related

युवक द्वारा किए गए हमले में दरांती महिला के गले में फंसी हुई।
Meerut

महिला पर हमला, गले में फंसी रह गई दरांती

21 जनवरी 2020

meerut is market of illigel weapons
Meerut

मेरठ का यह इलाका बन गया हथियारों की मंडी, पुलिस को नहीं है परवाह

21 जनवरी 2020

Drug crisis can stand in medical college
Meerut

30 लाख रुपये की दवाओं से निकालने पड़ेंगे मेडिकल में तीन माह

21 जनवरी 2020

a man died by grip of train
Meerut

ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से युवक की मौत

21 जनवरी 2020

leanliness campaign feedback start in meerut
Meerut

MEERUT : स्वच्छता पर नहीं किया काम, अब जनता की फीडबैक पर ध्यान

21 जनवरी 2020

नंगली मैं कलश यात्रा निकलती महिला श्रद्धालु।
Meerut

धूमधाम से निकाली कलश यात्रा

21 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited