Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Assisted Professor's house in Shastrinagar

शास्त्रीनगर में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर का घर खंगाला

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 03 Jan 2020 02:09 AM IST
शास्त्रीनगर में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर का घर खंगाला
मेरठ। मेडिकल थाना क्षेत्र में चोर असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के बंद घर से सोने-चांदी के जेवरात और नकदी समेटकर ले गए। बृहस्पतिवार सुबह चोरी का पता चला तो पुलिस को जानकारी दी गई।
शास्त्रीनगर सी-ब्लॉक निवासी डॉ. देवेश टंडन एनएएस डिग्री कॉलेज में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर हैं। 30 दिसंबर को वह परिवार के साथ गाजियाबाद गए थे। बृहस्पतिवार सुबह जब वहां से लौटे तो घर के ताले टूटे देख दंग रह गए। सूचना पर मेडिकल पुलिस पहुंची और वारदात की जानकारी ली। डॉ. देवेश ने बताया कि चोर घर की अलमारी में रखे करीब दो लाख रुपये के जेवर और 20 हजार रुपये व कीमती सामान सहित करीब तीन लाख का सामान समेटकर ले गए। पुलिस का कहना है कि रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली गई है।
कारीगर के घर का ताला तोड़ा
मेरठ। लिसाड़ी गेट के हुमायूं नगर में चोरों ने घर का ताला तोड़कर चोरी को अंजाम दे डाला। हुमायूंनगर निवासी कारीगर शमीम पुत्र रशीद ने बताया कि वह बृहस्पतिवार को परिवार के साथ दिल्ली शादी में गया था। घर के ताले टूटे देखकर पड़ोसियों ने शमीम को जानकारी दी। चोर घर से सोने चांदी के जेवरात सहित 25 हजार रुपये और एलएडी ले गए। शमीम ने तहरीर दी है।
Assisted Professor's house in Shastrinagar
