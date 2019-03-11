शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   तहसील अधिकारियों ने राजनैतिक पार्टियों के पोस्टर बैनर उतरवाए।

तहसील अधिकारियों ने राजनैतिक पार्टियों के पोस्टर बैनर उतरवाए।

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 11 Mar 2019 01:51 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मवाना। आचार संहिता लागू होते ही हरकत में आए तहसील अधिकारी। सरकारी संपत्ति पर लगे राजनीतिक पार्टियों के पोस्टर और होर्डिंग्स को उतरवाया गया।
रविवार शाम को लोकसभा चुनाव की घोषणा होते ही आचार संहिता लागू हो गई। इस पर तहसील अधिकारी हरकत में आ गए। उपजिलाधिकारी अंकुर श्रीवास्तव, तहसीलदार अशोक कुमार, नगर पालिका चेयरमैन अय्यूब कालिया, थाना प्रभारी संजय कुमार ने पालिका कर्मचारियों की टीम के साथ सरकारी संपत्ति खंभों आदि पर लगे पोस्टर बैनरों को उतरवाया गया। एसडीएम ने बताया कि यह अभियान आगे भी जारी रहेगा।

