शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   ाहाहा

ाहाहा

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 12:05 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
छात्रवृत्ति योजना में 9 छात्राएं चयनित
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
देवबंद। श्री रामकृष्ण योगाश्रम इंटर कॉलेज के प्रधानाचार्य अरुण कुमार गोयल ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय आय योग्यता आधारित छात्रवृत्ति योजना 2019 में 9 छात्राओं ने सफलता प्राप्त की है। सफल छात्राओं में प्रिया, शिखा, वैष्णवी, प्रियांशी, विशाखा, अर्पिता, कोमल, सलोनी एवं शिवानी शामिल हैं। जिन्हें योजना के अंतर्गत प्रतिवर्ष 6000 रुपये की छात्रवृत्ति मिलेगी। प्रबंधक धर्मपाल महाजन ने सफल छात्राओं के उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना की। ब्यूरो

Recommended

Bollywood

लोगों को हंसाने वाला अभिनेता अकेला दुनिया से रुख्सत, अंतिम संस्कार में नहीं पहुंचा कोई दिग्गज

6 जून 2019

dinyar contractor
dinyar contractor
dinyar contractor
dinyar contractor
Bollywood

लोगों को हंसाने वाला अभिनेता अकेला दुनिया से रुख्सत, अंतिम संस्कार में नहीं पहुंचा कोई दिग्गज

6 जून 2019

Cricket News

धोनी ने मैच के दौरान किया सेना को याद, पहना पैरा कमांडो का खास 'बलिदान बैज'

6 जून 2019

बलिदान बैज के साथ एमएस धोनी
धोनी
धोनी
पैरा फोर्स
Cricket News

धोनी ने मैच के दौरान किया सेना को याद, पहना पैरा कमांडो का खास 'बलिदान बैज'

6 जून 2019

Cricket News

कौन है यह मिस्ट्री गर्ल, विश्व कप के दौरान जमकर वायरल हो रही तस्वीरें

6 जून 2019

ऋद्धिमा पाठक
Shikahr Dhawan-Ridhima Pathak
विरेंद्र सहवाग और सचिन तेंदुलकर के साथ- ऋद्धिमा पाठक
विराट कोहली -ऋद्धिमा पाठक
Cricket News

कौन है यह मिस्ट्री गर्ल, विश्व कप के दौरान जमकर वायरल हो रही तस्वीरें

6 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत(कोट में)
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड के वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत की 5 खूबियां, जो सबको बना देती थीं मुरीद...

6 जून 2019

Places
World of Wonders

ये जगहें भारत में ही हैं लेकिन यहां भारतीयों का आना मना है |

6 जून 2019

Bollywood

आर माधवन ने अपनी ही स्टूडेंट संग लिए थे सात फेरे, देखें 20 साल पुरानी शादी की तस्वीरें

6 जून 2019

r madhavan
r madhavan
r madhavan
R. Madhavan, Sarita Birje
Bollywood

आर माधवन ने अपनी ही स्टूडेंट संग लिए थे सात फेरे, देखें 20 साल पुरानी शादी की तस्वीरें

6 जून 2019

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
Astrology

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

मिशन कश्मीर को रफ्तार देने के लिए जल्द आ सकते हैं शाह, शुरू हो चुकी तैयारी

6 जून 2019

vijay kalantri
India News

3334 करोड़ के बकायेदार उद्योगपति विजय कलंत्री डिफाल्टर घोषित

6 जून 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वित्त मंत्री बनने के बाद निर्मला का पहला विदेश दौरा, जी-20 समिट के लिए जाएंगी जापान

6 जून 2019

उमा भारती
India News

पार्टी में ‘गंगा’ पर अहम भूमिका निभाएंगी उमा भारती, शाह के साथ हुई लंबी मंत्रणा

6 जून 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
Rest of World

खशोगी की हत्या के बाद ट्रंप ने दी सऊदी को परमाणु तकनीक

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
naveen jain suicide
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता ने मां के सामने गोली मारकर की खुदकुशी, सुसाइड नोट में बताई वजह

6 जून 2019

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ
Opinion

वर्षों की रणनीति से बना चक्रव्यूह : मोदी की सभाओं में आई भीड़ का मुकाबला कोई नेता नहीं कर सकता

5 जून 2019

world environment day 2019 European countries pollution effect Himalayan Ecosystem
Dehradun

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस: यूरोपीय देशों के प्रदूषण से बिगड़ रही हिमालय की पारिस्थितिकी, शोध में सामने आई बात

5 जून 2019

एशिया के सबसे ऊंचे वृक्ष की समाधि
Dehradun

यहां बनी है एशिया के सबसे ऊंचे पेड़ की समाधि, आकर्षण का केंद्र है 208 साल का यह महावृक्ष

5 जून 2019

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
Blog

पर्यावरण दिवस पर जरूर लें ये 20 संकल्प ताकि शुद्ध हवा में सांस ले सकें हमारी पीढ़ियां

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अदालत ने सुनाई सजा
Meerut

दंपती के हत्यारे को कोर्ट ने सुनाई उम्रकैद की सजा, लगाया एक लाख रुपए का जुर्माना

आरएएफ के हवलदार और उसकी पत्नी की हत्या के आरोपी को अपर जिला जज कोर्ट संख्या-1 गुरप्रीत सिंह बावा ने दोषी पाते हुए आजीवन कारावास और एक लाख रुपये के अर्थदंड की सजा सुनाई है।

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
हंगामा करते लोग
Meerut

थाने के सामने जमकर हंगामा, वाहनों में तोड़फोड़ की कोशिश और दिल्ली हाईवे पर लगाया जाम

6 जून 2019

भाजपा जिला मंत्री के कार्यालय में तोड़फोड़
Meerut

भाजपा अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा के जिला मंत्री आमिर अली पर हमला, कार्यालय में जमकर तोड़फोड़

6 जून 2019

क्रिकेटर भुवनेश्वर कुमार
Meerut

World Cup 2019: भुवनेश्वर का गेंदबाजी में कमाल, भारत की जीत पर मेरठ में जश्न

6 जून 2019

ईद की नमाज
Meerut

गांधी नहीं अब गोडसे का हो गया यह देश, ईद की नमाज के दौरान बोले कारी शफीक-उर-रहमान

5 जून 2019

रंजीत होटल में छापा मारती पुलिस
Meerut

कोठों से निकलीं पांच सेक्सवर्कर रंजीत होटल में मिलीं

6 जून 2019

महिला जिम संचालक को थप्पड़ मारा, तोड़फोड़
Meerut

महिला जिम संचालक को थप्पड़ मारा, तोड़फोड़

6 जून 2019

माता-पिता के साथ कार्तिकेय
Meerut

नीट में कमाल, खूब छाए मेरठ के लाल

6 जून 2019

युवक को गोली मारने के मामले में तीन पर मुकदमा दर्ज
Meerut

युवक को गोली मारने के मामले में तीन पर मुकदमा दर्ज

6 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

बागपत में जंगली सूकर का शिकार, पिता-पुत्र के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

6 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

कैबिनेट बैठक में नहीं पहुंचकर नवजोत सिद्धू ने की बगावत, अमरिंदर पर साधा निशाना

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने अब कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के खिलाफ खुली बगावत कर दी है। वह कैबिनेट की बैठक में नहीं आए और बड़ा बयान देकर सभी को चौंका दिया। सुनिए सिद्धू का बयान।

6 जून 2019

कैच 0:22

सैल्यूट ठोकने वाले गेंदबाज शेल्डन कॉटरेल ने पकड़ा ऐसा कैच जिसने देखा देखता रह गया

6 जून 2019

ममता बनर्जी 3:58

आंध्र प्रदेश में जगनमोहन को कुर्सी तक पहुंचाने वाले प्रशांत किशोर अब दीदी के लिए बनाएंगे रणनीति

6 जून 2019

लोकसभा mp 5:04

सनी देओल, नुसरत जहां, अमित शाह समेत ये हैं वो चेहरे जो संसद में दिखेंगे पहली बार

6 जून 2019

वल्ड कप 0:54

वर्ल्ड कप मुकाबले में गेंदबाज शेल्डन कॉटरेल का जलवा, विकेट लेने पर मनाते हैं अनोखा जश्न

6 जून 2019

Related

धर्म परिवर्तन कर युवती ने प्रेमी से विवाह रचाया
Meerut

धर्म परिवर्तन कर युवती ने प्रेमी से विवाह रचाया

4 जून 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: प्रेमी युगल को आपत्तिजनक हालत में पकड़ा, फिर जमकर धुनाई

4 जून 2019

मौके पर मौजूद भीड़
Meerut

मेरठ देहात क्षेत्र में पुलिस ने किया सैक्स रैकेट का भांडाफोड़, दो महिलाओं समेत कई युवक दबोचे

3 जून 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

नेपाल के युवक का पता नहीं लगा सकी यूपी पुलिस, सत्संग में शामिल होने आया था सहारनपुर

5 जून 2019

स्टंट
Meerut

हवा में उड़े अफसरों के दावे, खूब हुआ स्टंट

6 जून 2019

नौचंदी मेले में रखी 400 लीटर की बोतल
Bizarre News

यूपी: मेरठ के नौचंदी मेले में आकर्षण का केंद्र बनी पुदीन हरा की 400 लीटर की बोतल

5 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.