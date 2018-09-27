शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   बस से उतार कर दो छात्रों के साथ मारपीट

बस से उतार कर दो छात्रों के साथ मारपीट

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 27 Sep 2018 03:24 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
बस से उतारकर दो छात्रों से मारपीट
मवाना। हस्तिनापुर रोड स्थित नहर पुल पर बुधवार को आधा दर्जन युवकों ने बस से उतारकर दो छात्रों के साथ जमकर मारपीट की। छात्रों के शोर मचाने पर युवक धमकी देते हुए भाग निकले। पीड़ित छात्रों ने पुलिस को मामले की जानकारी दी।
जानकारी के अनुसार सैदपुर फिरोजपुर निवासी शुभम नगर स्थित एक कालेज में कक्षा 12 व अवनीश डिग्री कालेज में बीए का छात्र है। बताया गया है कि दोनों बस में सवार होकर बुधवार को कालेज आ रहे थे। आरोप है कि हस्तिनापुर रोड स्थित नहर पुल पर आधा दर्जन युवकों ने बस रुकवाकर दोनों छात्रों को नीचे उतार लिया और जमकर मारपीट की। छात्रों ने शोर मचाया तो वहां मौजूद लोग उन्हें बचाने दौड़े। लोगों को अपनी ओर आता देख युवक धमकी देकर भाग निकले। पीड़ित छात्रों ने थाने पहुंचकर पुलिस को मामले की जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने युवकों की तलाश में कांबिंग की, लेकिन कोई सफलता नहीं मिली। पुलिस ने दोनों छात्रों को सीएचसी में उपचार दिलाया। पीड़ित छात्रों ने एक नामजद व पांच अज्ञात युवकों के खिलाफ तहरीर दी है। एसएसआई भरतलाल शाह का कहना है कि युवकों की तलाश की जा रही है।

Recommended

watching tv to become costly as broadcasters made all fta channels into paid
Business Diary

महंगा होने जा रहा है आपका टीवी देखना, हर महीने खर्च करने होंगे 300 रुपये ज्यादा

26 सितंबर 2018

Home Remedies

डेंगू के मच्छरों को इतना कर देंगे मजबूर कि वो रहेंगे आपसे दूर, बस आजमाएं ये 5 घरेलू नुस्खे

26 सितंबर 2018

coconut water
tulsi
Fenugreek greens
Home Remedies

डेंगू के मच्छरों को इतना कर देंगे मजबूर कि वो रहेंगे आपसे दूर, बस आजमाएं ये 5 घरेलू नुस्खे

26 सितंबर 2018

Fitness

डेंगू का पता लगाने के लिए करवाने होते हैं ये खास टेस्ट, कीमत भी जान लें

26 सितंबर 2018

डेंगू
डेंगू
डेंगू
डेंगू मच्छर
Fitness

डेंगू का पता लगाने के लिए करवाने होते हैं ये खास टेस्ट, कीमत भी जान लें

26 सितंबर 2018

aadhaar
Business Diary

सुप्रीम फैसलाः आधार इन सेवाओं के लिए जरूरी, यहां नहीं पड़ेगी जरूरत

26 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

यश चोपड़ा की इस फिल्म ने शाहरुख खान को बना दिया 'बॉलीवुड का किंग', आज भी मानते हैं एहसान

26 सितंबर 2018

yash chopra
yash chopra
yash chopra
darr
Bollywood

यश चोपड़ा की इस फिल्म ने शाहरुख खान को बना दिया 'बॉलीवुड का किंग', आज भी मानते हैं एहसान

26 सितंबर 2018

Fitness

इस मौसम में ऐसे फैलता है डेंगू का वायरस, जानकर पहले ही हो जाएं सतर्क

26 सितंबर 2018

ृ
Fitness

इस मौसम में ऐसे फैलता है डेंगू का वायरस, जानकर पहले ही हो जाएं सतर्क

26 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

tv show
Television

बिग बॉस एक्सक्लूसिव: घर के दो पहलवान करणवीर-शिवाशीष के बीच होगी हाथापाई, जसलीन ने किया अनूप को 'किस'

26 सितंबर 2018

tv show
Television

बिग बॉस: जसलीन ने किये अनूप जलोटा को 2 'किस', कंटेस्टेंट को गिनाया शरीर का एक-एक टैटू

26 सितंबर 2018

tv show
Television

बिग बॉस Live: समुद्री टास्क में बराबरी पर पहुंचा मुकाबला, ऐसे हुआ फैसला और जीत गई एकल टीम

26 सितंबर 2018

bollywood
Bollywood

अनुपम खेर ने दी पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह को जन्मदिन की बधाई, जताई साथ में चाय पीने की इच्छाह को जन्मदिन की बधाई, जताई साथ चाय पीने की इच्छा

26 सितंबर 2018

bollywood
Bollywood

तनुश्री दत्ता के आरोपों पर खुलकर बोले कोरियोग्राफर गणेश आचार्य, 'नाना जी ऐसे नहीं हैं'

26 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
janhvi kapoor
Fashion street

एयरपोर्ट पर डेढ़ लाख के जूते पहन ट्रोल हुईं जाह्नवी कपूर, यूजर्स बोले-कार्टून लग रही हो

26 सितंबर 2018

tv show
Television

बिग बॉस 12 के एक और कंटेस्टेंट की खुली पोल, शो में आने से पहले एमटीवी रोडीज में हुआ था रिजेक्ट

26 सितंबर 2018

janhvi kapoor plastic surgery
Fashion

प्लास्टिक सर्जरी कराने से पहले ऐसी दिखती थीं बॉलीवुड की ये 7 एक्ट्रेस, एक को हो रहा पहचानना मुश्किल

26 सितंबर 2018

beer pipeline
Weird Stories

Video: बीयर के शौकीन इस शख्स ने घर में करवाया ऐसा जुगाड़, नल खोलते ही निकलता है 'नशीला पानी'

26 सितंबर 2018

China's sea community
World of Wonders

1300 सालों से इन लोगों ने जमीन पर नहीं रखा कदम, रहते हैं समुद्र के बीचों-बीच

26 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

Attack on the residence of BJP MLA Sangeet Som in meerut
Meerut

भाजपा विधायक संगीत सोम के घर पर हमला, पहले की ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग फिर फेंका बम

बुधवार आधी रात के बाद अज्ञात लोगों ने सरधना से भाजपा विधायक संगीत सोम के निवास को निशाना बनाने की कोशिश की। कार सवार हमलावरों ने विधायक के कैंट स्थित घर पर ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग की और जाते जाते बम फेंक गये।

27 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
पूर्व विधायक शौकीन फरार
Meerut

पूर्व विधायक शौकीन फरार

27 सितंबर 2018

हड़ताल में शामिल होंगे अवर अभियंता
Meerut

हड़ताल में शामिल होंगे अवर अभियंता

27 सितंबर 2018

कल से दिल्ली रोड पर रोडवेज बसों का डायवर्जन
Meerut

कल से दिल्ली रोड पर रोडवेज बसों का डायवर्जन

26 सितंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

बसपा कार्यालय पर जमकर हंगामा, नए महानगर अध्यक्ष के नाम की नहीं हुई घोषणा

25 सितंबर 2018

कब्रिस्तान की भूमि कब्जा मुक्त कराने की मांग
Meerut

कब्रिस्तान की भूमि कब्जा मुक्त कराने की मांग

26 सितंबर 2018

बंद मकान में कर रहे थे चोरी, भीड़ ने सिखाया सबक
Meerut

बंद मकान में कर रहे थे चोरी, भीड़ ने सिखाया सबक

26 सितंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

संघ पर अभद्र टिप्पणी करने वाला पूर्व प्रचारक गिरफ्तार, वायरल किया था वीडियो

22 सितंबर 2018

अगले माह निगम कराएगा 30 करोड़ के विकास कार्य
Meerut

अगले माह निगम कराएगा 30 करोड़ के विकास कार्य

26 सितंबर 2018

गाजियाबाद में बढ़ा अपराध, हापुड़ कार्रवाई में पिछड़ा
Meerut

गाजियाबाद में बढ़ा अपराध, हापुड़ कार्रवाई में पिछड़ा

26 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

मेरठ पुलिस ने पकड़े दो चीनी नागरिक, ये है वजह

मेरठ पुलिस ने सोमवार को दो चीनी नागरिकों को गिरफ्तार किया। गिरफ्तार किए गए दोनों चीनी नागरिकों ने नशे की  हालत में अपनी फॉर्च्यूनर से कई गाडियों में टक्कर मार दी, जिसमें एक व्यापारी परिवार समेत करीब एक दर्जन लोग घायल हो गए।

17 सितंबर 2018

मेरठ 1:47

VIDEO: अश्लील मैसेज भेजता था दरोगा का बेटा, 50 से ज्यादा लड़कियों को बनाया शिकार

16 सितंबर 2018

तलाक 1:57

पत्नी के थे अवैध संबंध तो कर दिया तीन तलाक का VIDEO वायरल

16 सितंबर 2018

सहारनपुर 2:35

जानिए कौन है चंद्रशेखर 'रावण', इसलिए बना हुआ है सभी राजनीतिक दलों की आखों का तारा

14 सितंबर 2018

चंद्र शेखर 1:02

भीम आर्मी संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर ने जेल से निकलते ही बीजेपी को दिखाई आखें, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

14 सितंबर 2018

Related

एसएसपी को भेजा शिकायती पत्र आर्नर किलिंग की आसंका जताई,
Meerut

एसएसपी को भेजा शिकायती पत्र आर्नर किलिंग की आसंका जताई,

26 सितंबर 2018

बारिश से मौसम में बदलाव।
Meerut

बारिश से मौसम में बदलाव।

24 सितंबर 2018

युवती की शादी तुडवाने को ससुराल में किया फोन
Meerut

युवती की शादी तुडवाने को ससुराल में किया फोन

25 सितंबर 2018

एक माह बीतने के बाद भी नहीं हो सका लूट का खुलासा
Meerut

एक माह बीतने के बाद भी नहीं हो सका लूट का खुलासा

26 सितंबर 2018

राशन डीलरों के खिलाफ ग्रामीणों का हंगामा
Meerut

राशन डीलरों के खिलाफ ग्रामीणों का हंगामा

26 सितंबर 2018

सड़कों के गड्ढों को तेजी से कराएं ठीक: अनिता सी मेश्राम
Meerut

सड़कों के गड्ढों को तेजी से कराएं ठीक: अनिता सी मेश्राम

26 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.