दो दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला संपन्न

Varanasi Bureau

Varanasi Bureau

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 11:13 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा अभियान अंतर्गत विद्यालय प्रबंधन एवं विकास समिति के सदस्यों का दो दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण राजकीय बालिका उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय सहरोज में बुधवार को संपन्न हो गया। प्रशिक्षण के दूसरे दिन मास्टर प्रशिक्षक राजेश श्रीवास्तव ने विद्यालय विकास योजना की अवधारणा एवं इसके विभिन्न चरणों पर विस्तार से प्रकाश डाला।मास्टर ट्रेनर बृजेश कुमार गिरि ने सदस्यों से शैक्षिक उपसमिति की भूमिका, कार्य और उनके द्वारा किए जाने वाले मानीटरिंग तथा समीक्षा की उपयोगिता पर खुलकर बात की।प्रशिक्षण के समापन सत्र को सम्बोधित करते हुए प्रधानाध्यापिका बीना पांडेय ने विद्यालय के विकास के लिए अभिभावकों एवं समुदाय के लोगों से सहयोग मांगा। साथ ही प्रशिक्षण की सफलता पर एसएमडीसी. के सदस्यों सहित सभी का आभार व्यक्त किया।इस मौके पर किरण राय, प्रियंका, रुचि सिंघल, रीमा राय, माधुरी देवी, सुनीता देवी, राजेश व राजेंद्र आदि मौजूद रहे।
