मेरा शहर

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mathura News ›   Vehicles have been banned in many areas of Mathura and Vrindavan on Shri Krishna Janmashtami

श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी: मथुरा-वृंदावन के कई इलाकों में वाहन प्रतिबंधित, आने से पहले देख लें रूट प्लान

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, मथुरा Published by: भूपेन्द्र सिंह Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2023 09:24 PM IST
सार

मथुरा में श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी पर मथुरा-वृंदावन के कई इलाकों में यातायात व्यवस्था को देखते हुए वाहन प्रतिबंधित किए गए हैं। यहां आने से पहले आप भी रूट प्लान देख लें। 

Vehicles have been banned in many areas of Mathura and Vrindavan on Shri Krishna Janmashtami
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि, मथुरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
तीर्थनगरी मथुरा में श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी पर लोगों को जाम मुक्त मार्ग उपलब्ध कराने के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने कमर कस ली है। इसके लिए बुधवार रात आठ बजे से लेकर आठ सितंबर की रात तक रूट डायवर्जन लागू रहेगा। 



एसपी ट्रैफिक देवेश कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि डायवर्जन के दौरान मथुरा शहर में भरतपुर गेट से डीग गेट, मसानी चौराहा से भूतेश्वर चौराहा, रूपम सिनेमा से महाविद्या चौराहा तक वाहनों का संचालन पूर्ण रूप से प्रतिबंधित कर दिया गया है। बाहर से आने वाले वाहनों के लिए मथुरा शहर में 20 स्थानों पर पार्किंग बनाई गई है। वहीं, 74 स्थानों पर बैरियर लगाए गए हैं। इसी प्रकार वृंदावन में 43 स्थानों पर बैरियर और 17 पार्किंग स्थल बनाए गए हैं।


मथुरा में इन मार्गों पर नहीं चलेंगे वाहन

  • गोवर्धन चौराहा, मंडी चौराहा से भूतेश्वर तक भारी वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे। रोडवेज बसों का औद्योगिक क्षेत्र/जयगुरुदेव एनएच-19 होकर मालगोदाम तक आवागमन होगा।
  • भूतेश्वर तिराहा से श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि की ओर सभी प्रकार के वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • मसानी चौराहा से श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि की ओर किसी भी प्रकार के वाहन नहीं चलेंगे।
  • मसानी चौराहा से चौक बाजार/लाल दरवाजा की ओर सभी प्रकार के वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • गोकरन तिराहा से चौक बाजार एवं चौक बाजार से द्वारिकाधीश मन्दिर की ओर सभी प्रकार के वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • बस स्टैंड से भूतेश्वर की ओर जाने वाली रोडवेज व नगर निगम की बसें भूतेश्वर की ओर प्रतिबंधित रहेंगी। ये सभी बसें मालगोदाम वाले रास्ते से होकर जाएंगी।
  • स्टेट बैंक चौराहा से भारी वाहन भूतेश्वर नहीं जाएंगे। यह वाहन धौली प्याऊ होकर जा सकेंगे।
  • कृष्णापुरी से सभी प्रकार के कमर्शियल/भारी वाहन होली गेट की तरफ प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • जीआईसी कॉलेज बेरियर से चार पहिया, ऑटो टेम्पो, ई- रिक्शा होली गेट की ओर प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • लक्ष्मी नगर चौराहा से एनसीसी तिराहा जाने वाले भारी वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • डीग गेट चौराहा से सभी प्रकार के वाहन श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि की तरफ प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • गोकुल रेस्टोरेंट से मसानी चौराहा जाने वाले सभी भारी वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे। आवश्यकतानुसार चार पहिया वाहन भी प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • भरतपुर गेट से डींग गेट तक कार, ऑटो, ई-रिक्शा प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • चौक बाजार से मिलन तिराहा की ओर सभी वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • मछली फाटक टैंक चौराहा से आवश्यकतानुसार कार, ऑटो, ई-रिक्शा प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • महाविद्या कॉलोनी बैरियर से रूपम तिराहा की ओर समस्त प्रकार के वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • गणेशरा कट एनएच-19 बैरियर से पोतरा कुंड श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि की ओर सभी वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • भैंस बोहरा केआर डिग्री कॉलेज तिराहा से अमरनाथ कट की ओर सभी वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • बीएन पोद्दार कॉलेज बैरियर से कार, ऑटो टेंपो, ई-रिक्शा होलीगेट की ओर प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • स्टेट बैंक चौराहा से भरतपुर गेट की ओर कार, ऑटो, ई-रिक्शा, भारी वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • नए बस अड्डे से भूतेश्वर तिराहा तक सभी वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • एनएच-19 बजरंग धर्मकांटा अंडरपास से बस अड्डे की ओर भारी वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि आने वालों की गाड़ियों की यहां होगी पार्किंग

वीवीआईपी/वीआईपी के वाहनों की पार्किंग नगर पालिका पार्किंग, पोतरा कुंड के पश्चिम में। यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे/वृंदावन की ओर से श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि आने वाले वाहनों की पार्किंग आईटीआई, पीएमबी पॉलिटेक्निक स्कूल, राजेश सैनी का खाली प्लाट, आरके ज्वैलर्स के खाली प्लाट (जयसिंहपुरा पार्किंग) में, गोकुल रेस्तरां/एनएच-19 से मसानी आने वाले वाहनों की पार्किंग आरएसएस संस्था के सामने, गोविंद मित्तल का प्लॉट गोकुल रेस्तरां के पास, आईएसबीटी बस अड्डा, नयति अस्पताल की खाली भूमि पर होगी। 

इसी तरह गोवर्धन चौराहा एवं मंडी चौराहा से भूतेश्वर आने वाले वाहनों की पार्किंग भूतेश्वर फायर सर्विस पार्किंग, नगर निगम मार्केट कृष्णा नगर बिजलीघर के पास होगी। एनएच-19 होकर श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि पर आने वाले वाहनों की पार्किंग मंडी परिसर में होगी। यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे होकर लक्ष्मी नगर होकर आने वाले वाहनों की पार्किंग जीआईसी इंटर कालेज, रामलीला मैदान पर होगी। 

टाउनशिप चौराहा गौकुल बैराज से आने वाले वाहनों की पार्किंग सेठ बीएन पोद्दार इंटर कॉलेज, कलेंसी इंटर कॉलेज के मैदान पर होगी। एनएच-19 थाना हाईवे की तरफ से आने वाले वाहनों की पार्किंग रेलवे ग्राउंड धौली प्याऊ पर होगी। एनएच-19 जयगुरुदेव कट से बस स्टैंड से आने वाले वाहनों की पार्किंग रेलवे मालगोदाम स्थित खाली मैदान पर होगी। वहीं, मीडिया के वाहनों की पार्किंग केजेएस गेट संख्या-1 के पास (मुख्य द्वार) पर होगी।

वृंदावन के लिए यह रहेगी व्यवस्था

प्रतिबंधित मार्ग - 
  • छटीकरा से वृंदावन की ओर सभी वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • छटीकरा-वृंदावन मार्ग पर मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग स्थल से आगे कोई वाहन नहीं जाएगा।
  • वैष्णो देवी पार्किंग से सभी प्रकार के भारी वाहन वृंदावन की ओर नहीं जाएंगे।
  • रुक्मिणी विहार गोल चक्कर से वृंदावन की ओर सभी भारी वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • मथुरा-वृंदावन मार्ग पर सौ शैया से आगे सभी भारी वाहन और कार प्रतिबंधित रहेंगी।
  • वृंदावन कट, पानीगांव से वृंदावन की ओर सभी प्रकार के भारी वाहन नहीं जाएंगे।
  • पानी घाट तिराहे (यमुना पुल) से परिक्रमा मार्ग-वृंदावन की ओर सभी वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • पानीगांव चौराहा से सौ-शैया वृंदावन की ओर सभी प्रकार के भारी वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • पुलिस चौकी जैत के पास कट से एनएच-2 से तथा परिक्रमा मार्ग कट एनएच-2 से भारी वाहन/हल्के वाहन, सुनरख रोड/वृंदावन की ओर कोई वाहन प्रवेश नहीं करेगा।
  • गोकुल रेस्टोरेंट व मसानी चौराहा से वृंदावन की ओर भारी वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।

वृंदावन में पार्किंग व्यवस्था-

  • यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे से वृंदावन आने वाले वाहनों की पार्किंग व्यवस्था
  • शिवा ढाबा के सामने, पानीगांव पुलिस चौकी के पास, पैराग्लाइडिंग पार्किंग। पानी गांव पशु पैठ (बड़े वाहन बस, इत्यादि)। पवन हंस हैलीपैड, मंडी पार्किंग, दारुक पार्किंग, टीएफसी मैदान पार्किंग।

मथुरा शहर से वृंदावन जाने वाले वाहनों की पार्किंग-

  • टीएफसी मैदान पार्किंग, चौहान पार्किंग, मंडी पार्किंग, आईटीआई कॉलेज पार्किंग (समस्त प्रकार की बड़ी बसें/ट्रैवलर), पागल बाबा अस्पताल की खाली भूमि गांव धौरेरा (चार पहिया वाहन)
  • एनएच-19 छटीकरा से वृंदावन की ओर आने वाले वाहनों की पार्किंग
  • माता वैष्णों देवी मंदिर के सामने पार्किंग संख्या एक और दो और तीन (बड़े वाहन), रॉयल भारती मोड़ पार्किंग (छोटे वाहन), रुक्मिणी विहार गोल चक्कर के पास पार्किंग, मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग, हरे कृष्णा ऑर्चिड के सामने पार्किंग (ई-रिक्शा स्टैंड), प्रेम मंदिर के पीछे सुनरख तिराहा मोड़ पार्किंग, जादौन पार्किंग (वीआईपी पार्किंग)।
  • एनएच-19 थाना जैत कट से वृंदावन आने वाले वाहनों की पार्किंग
  • रामताल चौराहा के पास खाली भूमि (बड़े वाहन बस/ट्रैवलर, कार), छह शिखर तिराहा के पास पार्किंग (कार)।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करें