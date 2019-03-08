शहर चुनें

जनता एक्सप्रेस का टूटा पेंटो, 37 मिनट खड़ी रही ट्रेन

जनता एक्सप्रेस का टूटा पेंटो, 37 मिनट खड़ी रही ट्रेन

Agra Bureau Updated Fri, 08 Mar 2019 09:10 PM IST
छाता स्टेशन से निकलते ही टूटा पेंटो, रेलवे के इंजीनियर पहुंचे
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
मथुरा। फिरोजपुर से मुंबई जा रही जनता एक्सप्रेस का छाता रेलवे स्टेशन के निकट पेंटो टूट गया। पेंटो टूट जाने से जनता एक्सप्रेस जंगल में 37 मिनट खड़ी रही।
फिरोजपुर से मुंबई जाने के दौरान जनता एक्सप्रेस शुक्रवार सायं 4:30 बजे छाता रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंची। छाता स्टेशन से निकलते ही ट्रेन के इंजन का पेंटो टूट गया और इंजन को मिलने वाली बिजली की आपूर्ति बंद हो गई। इससे ट्रेन छाता शुगर मिल के निकट आकर जंगल में रुक गई। ट्रेन के चालक व गार्ड ने छाता स्टेशन मास्टर को सूचना दी। सूचना पर रेलवे के इंजीनियर मौके पर पहुंचे और इंजन में नया पेंटो लगाकर ट्रेन को पांच बजकर सात बजे रवाना किया। पेंटो टूट जाने से जनता एक्सप्रेस 37 मिनट तक खड़ी रही। पेंटो टूट जाने से मथुरा दिल्ली डाउन रूट 37 मिनट बाधित रहा। घटना के चलते कोई ट्रेन प्रभावित नहीं हुई।

