Mahoba

रोडवेज बस स्टैंड में अचेत हुआ युवक, मौत

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 12:30 AM IST
महोबा। शहर के रोडवेज बस स्टैंड पर एक युवक अचेत होकर गिर गया। जिला अस्पताल ले जाते समय उसकी मौत हो गई।
जनपद बांदा के ग्राम चंदौली निवासी बाबू (36) पुत्र रामलाल की दो दिन पहले हालत बिगड़ गई थी। इलाज कराने के बाद भी आराम न मिलने पर बुधवार को परिजन उसे इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल महोबा ला रहे थे। बस से रोडवेज बस स्टैंड पर उतरने के बाद बाबू खड़ा हो गया। अचानक हालत बिगड़ने पर अचेत होकर गिर गया। परिजन जिला अस्पताल ले गए। जहां डाक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।
