Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mahoba ›   Raw house burnt due to fire in gas cylinder, loss of thousands

गैस सिलेंडर में लगी आग से कच्चा मकान जला, हजारों का नुकसान

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 10:57 PM IST
फोटो 06 एमएएचपी 01 परिचय-आग की घटना के बाद जला कच्चा मकान।
गैस सिलिंडर में लगी आग से कच्चा मकान जला
- मां-बेटे ने बचाई जान, ग्रामीणों के एकजुट प्रयास के बाद बुझाई जा सकी आग
संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
पनवाड़ी (महोबा)। थाने के ग्राम मसूदपुरा में खाना बनाते समय गैस सिलिंडर में आग लग गई। आग की लपटों ने कच्चे मकान को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। घर में मौजूद मां-बेटे ने किसी तरह बाहर निकल अपनी जान बचाई। ग्रामीणों के एकजुट प्रयास के बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका।
मसूदपुरा गांव निवासी पुष्पा देवी (60) पत्नी स्व. रामचरन गुरुवार की सुबह गैस चूल्हे से घर पर खाना बना रही थी, तभी लीकेज सिलिंडर में अचानक आग लग गई। आग की लपटे उठने पर पुष्पा देवी व उसका पुत्र हेमंत घर से बाहर निकल आए। चीख-पुकार मचाने पर ग्रामीणों की भारी भीड़ एकत्र हो गई। सबने मिलकर आग बुझाई। घटना में कच्चा मकान, गृहस्थी व कीमती सामान जल गया। आग्निकांड में हजारों की क्षति होने से पीड़ित परिवार परेशान है, सिलिंडर में आग लगने से आसपास के लोग भी सहमे रहे। आग बुझाने के बाद ग्रामीणों ने राहत की सांस ली। पीड़िता ने घटना की सूचना पुलिस व राजस्व विभाग के कर्मचारियों को देते हुए सरकारी सहायता दिलाने की मांग की है।
