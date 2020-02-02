शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mahoba ›   Girl tried to kill herself by hanging

युवती ने फांसी लगाकर किया जान देने का प्रयास

Updated Sun, 02 Feb 2020 11:54 PM IST
महोबा। कोतवाली कुलपहाड़ के ग्राम बुधौरा में एक युवती ने फांसी लगाकर जान देने का प्रयास किया। परिजनों के अचानक पहुंचने पर उसे फंदे से नीचे उतार इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल लाया गया।
ग्राम बुधौरा निवासी क्रांति (25) पत्नी जाहर ने रविवार को किसी बात से नाराज होकर घर में फांसी लगा ली। अचानक परिजनों के पहुंचने पर उसे फंदे से नीचे उतार इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां से अस्पताल प्रशासन ने मामले की जानकारी शहर कोतवाली पुलिस को दी। पुलिस घटना के कारणों की जांच कर रही है।
Girl tried to kill herself by hanging
