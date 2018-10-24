शहर चुनें

शिविर में स्वयं का रोजगार स्थापित करने पर जोर

Kanpur Bureau Updated Wed, 24 Oct 2018 12:06 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें

महोबा। मेरा कौशल मेरी पहचान अभियान के तहत आल बैंक ग्रामीण स्वरोजगार प्रशिक्षण संस्थान द्वारा ग्राम नथूपुरा में एक दिवसीय शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। संस्थान द्वारा चलाए जा रहे विभिन्न प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रमों का लाभ लेकर स्वयं का रोजगार स्थापित करने पर जोर दिया गया।
शिविर में आरसेटी के संकाय सदस्य तन्मय पांडेय ने बताया कि इस मिशन का प्रमुख उद्देश्य उद्यमिता विकास के माध्यम से ग्रामीण बेरोजगार युवकों को हुनर सिखाकर रोजगार के मार्ग को प्रशस्त करना है। उन्होंने कहा कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में अजीविका का मुख्य साधन कृषि है लेकिन उचित पैदावार न होने से किसान परेशान है और पलायन करने को मजबूर है। इसका उद्देश्य हुनर सिखाकर ग्रामीण बेरोजगार युवकों को प्रशिक्षण देकर आत्मनिर्भर बनाना है। मोबाइल रिपेयरिंग, टू ब्हीलर मैकेनिक, ब्यूटी पार्लर, टेलर, घरेलू उपकरण मरम्मत आदि के प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम चलाए जा रहे है। शिविर में दर्जनों की संख्या में ग्रामीण मौजूद रहे।
शिविर में स्वयं का रोजगार स्थापित करने पर जोर

