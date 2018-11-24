शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mahoba ›   छह माह से वाटर कूलर खराब, राहगीर परेशान

छह माह से वाटर कूलर खराब, राहगीर परेशान

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sat, 24 Nov 2018 11:49 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
कबरई (महोबा)। कस्बे के बस स्टैंड में 6 माह से खराब पड़े वाटर कूलर को दुरुस्त कराने के लिए नगर पंचायत ने नियमित शिकायतों के बाद भी आज तक सुध नहीं ली। जिससे लोगों को स्वच्छ पेयजल उपलब्ध नहीं हो पा रहा है। परेशान लोगों ने डीएम से वाटर कूलर के मरम्मत कराने की मांग की है।
कस्बे के इंदिरा नगर निवासी मनोज प्रजापति, फैयाज अहमद, राकेश सचान आदि ने डीएम को दिए शिकायती पत्र में बताया कि 6 माह पहले बस स्टैंड में थाने के पास वाटर कूलर लगाया गया है। आरओ खराब होने से राहगीरों को परेशानी हो रही है। कई पर नगर पंचायत प्रशासन से आरओ दुरुस्त कराने की मांग की गई लेकिन उसे नहीं कराया गया, जिससे थाना, यूनानी अस्पताल, बस स्टैंड व अखंड इंटर कॉलेज आने जाने वालों को पेयजल के लिए दिक्कत हो रही है। उन्होंने डीएम से शीघ्र खराब आरओ और वाटर कूलर ठीक कराने की मांग की गई है। उधर नगर पंचायत ईओ उमाकांत का कहना है कि अभी तक वाटर कूलर उनके अधिकार क्षेत्र में नहीं है और न ही किसी भी फंड से इसका नगर पंचायत ने भुगतान किया है। ब्यूरो
छह माह से वाटर कूलर खराब, राहगीर परेशान

Recommended

Other Sports

इतिहास रचते ही भावुक हुईं एमसी मैरीकॉम, आंखों से थम नहीं रहे थे आंसू, देखें तस्वीरें

24 नवंबर 2018

एमसी मैरीकॉम
एमसी मैरीकॉम
एमसी मैरीकॉम
एमसी मैरीकॉम
Other Sports

इतिहास रचते ही भावुक हुईं एमसी मैरीकॉम, आंखों से थम नहीं रहे थे आंसू, देखें तस्वीरें

24 नवंबर 2018

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आपका आज का दिन

24 नवंबर 2018

Urine sell
Weird Stories

ये लड़की अपना यूरिन बेचकर हर महीने कमाती थी लाखों, कारण जानकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश

24 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

रिलीज से पहले फिल्म 2.0 ने की 370 करोड़ रुपए की कमाई

24 नवंबर 2018

2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
Bollywood

रिलीज से पहले फिल्म 2.0 ने की 370 करोड़ रुपए की कमाई

24 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

फिल्मों में आने से पहले बैंक में क्लर्क था ये एक्टर, लाइमलाइट से दूर अब ऐसे कर रहे गुजारा

24 नवंबर 2018

amol palekar
amol palekar
amol palekar
amol palekar
Bollywood

फिल्मों में आने से पहले बैंक में क्लर्क था ये एक्टर, लाइमलाइट से दूर अब ऐसे कर रहे गुजारा

24 नवंबर 2018

android codes
Tip of the Day

एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन के 10 कोड जो बिगड़ा काम बना देंगे, नोट कर लीजिए

24 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Romania
World of Wonders

इस देश की सरकारी नीतियां है काबिले तारीफ, यहां के 96 फीसदी लोगों के पास है अपना घर

24 नवंबर 2018

Urine sell
Weird Stories

ये लड़की अपना यूरिन बेचकर हर महीने कमाती थी लाखों, कारण जानकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश

24 नवंबर 2018

Couple
World of Wonders

यहां किराये पर मिलती है गर्लफ्रेंड, ऐसे-ऐसे काम करने की मिलती है छूट जानकर रह जाएंगे दंग

24 नवंबर 2018

cassie
Travel

अमेरिकी लड़की ने अकेले ही घूम लिए 196 देश, जानें क्या होती है सोलो ट्रैवलिंग

24 नवंबर 2018

95 year old German man charged as accessory to 36000 deaths at Nazi camp
Europe

95 वर्षीय जर्मन व्यक्ति को बनाया नाजी कैंप में 36 हजार लोगों की हत्या का आरोपी

24 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
boom in hotel industry in ayodhya.
Lucknow

अयोध्या में आशीर्वाद समारोह और धर्मसभा को लेकर 25 तक सारे होटल बुक, बस्ती तक में जगह नहीं

23 नवंबर 2018

unicef
India News

गायिका नाहिद आफरीन को  यूनिसेफ ने बनाया यूथ एडवोकेट

24 नवंबर 2018

China is also against global E commerce laws about Data safety
Business

चीन भी डाटा सुरक्षा संबंधित वैश्विक ई-कॉमर्स नियमों के खिलाफ

24 नवंबर 2018

संबित पात्रा
Madhya Pradesh

कांग्रेस मुस्लिमों को जोड़ो, हिंदुओं को तोड़ो की कर रही है राजनीति

24 नवंबर 2018

driving licence
Auto News

जल्द ही नए ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस पर होगा क्यूआर कोड, नहीं रखनी पड़ेगी आरसी, प्रदूषण और बीमा के कागजात 

23 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

30 रुपये का विवाद और पिता-पुत्रों की दबंगई, युवक को पीट-पीटकर किया मरणासन्न

यूपी के महोबा जिले में थाना खरेला के ग्राम धवारी में शराब के लिए उधार दिए 30 रुपये वापस मांगने पर विवाद हो गया। पिता पुत्रों ने युवक को पीटकर घायल कर दिया। इतना ही नहीं जान से मारने की नियत से कनपटी पर देशी रिवॉल्वर लगा दी।

23 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

यूपी: पान मसाला खाने पर रोकी थी कर्मचारी की वेतन वृद्धि, अब हाईकोर्ट ने रद्द किया आदेश

19 नवंबर 2018

चार लोगों पर बिजली चोरी का मुकदमा दर्ज
Mahoba

चार लोगों पर बिजली चोरी का मुकदमा दर्ज

23 नवंबर 2018

ड़क दुर्घटनाओं में मां-बेटा समेत 10 लोग लहूलुहान
Mahoba

ड़क दुर्घटनाओं में मां-बेटा समेत 10 लोग लहूलुहान

23 नवंबर 2018

युवती ने जहर खाकर जान देने का किया प्रयास
Mahoba

युवती ने जहर खाकर जान देने का किया प्रयास

23 नवंबर 2018

रेलवे ट्रेक में मिला अज्ञात युवक का शव
Mahoba

रेलवे ट्रेक में मिला अज्ञात युवक का शव

23 नवंबर 2018

प्रसव के बाद महिला की मौत, नवजात शिशु सुरक्षित
Mahoba

प्रसव के बाद महिला की मौत, नवजात शिशु सुरक्षित

23 नवंबर 2018

टीईटी परीक्षा में लगी बस ड्राइवरों की ड्यूटी
Kanpur

यूपी: टीईटी परीक्षा में कक्ष निरीक्षक की ड्यूटी करते मिले 2 बस चालक

18 नवंबर 2018

डीजल पेट्रोल के बढ़ते दामों पर कांग्रेसियों ने केंद्र सरकार को कोसा
Mahoba

डीजल पेट्रोल के बढ़ते दामों पर कांग्रेसियों ने केंद्र सरकार को कोसा

21 नवंबर 2018

घरेलू विवाद में युवक ने खाया जहर
Mahoba

घरेलू विवाद में युवक ने खाया जहर

21 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

पत्नी की बीमारी में नहीं मिली छुट्टी, सिपाही ने दी आत्महत्या की धमकी

यूपी पुलिस के एक सिपाही का वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। सिपाही ने वीडियो में बताया कि उसकी पत्नी को लकवा मार गया है पर उसे न छुट्टी मिली, न ही जीपीएफ के पैसे। वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद एसपी ने सिपाही की 45 दिन की छुट्टी मंजूर की।

8 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:23

VIDEO: किन्नरों के घर में घुसे दबंग, फिर चीख-पुकार के साथ सामने आया ऐसा मंजर

17 सितंबर 2018

महोबा 3:29

मरने के बाद पड़ोसियों ने चंदा जमा कर किया अंतिम संस्कार

17 सितंबर 2018

रेप 1:02

6 साल की बच्ची के साथ गंदी बात

8 सितंबर 2018

एसपी 2:33

VIDEO: साइकिल यात्रा पर आपस में ही भिड़ गए SP कार्यकर्ता, विपक्ष ने उड़ाई खिल्ली

4 सितंबर 2018

Related

प्रस्तावित स्कूल की जमीन में अतिक्रमण पर मुकदमा
Mahoba

प्रस्तावित स्कूल की जमीन में अतिक्रमण पर मुकदमा

22 नवंबर 2018

नेपाल और हैदराबाद की आएंगी हॉकी टीमें
Mahoba

नेपाल और हैदराबाद की आएंगी हॉकी टीमें

22 नवंबर 2018

म़ुसीबत में फंसे बच्चों के लिए डायल करे 1098
Mahoba

म़ुसीबत में फंसे बच्चों के लिए डायल करे 1098

21 नवंबर 2018

राजीनामा न करने पर जानमाल की धमकी का आरोप
Mahoba

राजीनामा न करने पर जानमाल की धमकी का आरोप

22 नवंबर 2018

मातृभूमि की रक्षा के लिए युद्घ में कूंदी थी वीरांगना झलकारी
Mahoba

मातृभूमि की रक्षा के लिए युद्घ में कूंदी थी वीरांगना झलकारी

22 नवंबर 2018

किशोरी से छेड़खानी, पुलिस ने नही लिखी रिपोर्ट
Mahoba

किशोरी से छेड़खानी, पुलिस ने नही लिखी रिपोर्ट

19 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.