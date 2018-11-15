शहर चुनें

Mahoba

बैठक में खसरा-रूबेला अभियान की दी गई जानकारी

Thu, 15 Nov 2018
खसरा-रूबेला अभियान की दी जानकारी
कुलपहाड़ (महोबा)। देश में खसरा-रूबेला बीमारी को खत्म करने के लिए राष्ट्रीय एमआर अभियान के अंतर्गत टीकाकरण अभियान स्कूलों व स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर चलाया जाएगा। अभियान को लेकर सीएचसी कुलपहाड़ में स्कूलों के प्रतिनिधियों व स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों की बैठक संपन्न हुई।

चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डॉ. अम्बरीश कुमार ने बताया कि खसरा एक जान लेवा रोग है। जो वायरस से फैलता है। खसरा रोग के कारण बच्चों में विकलांगता या उसकी असमय मृत्यु हो सकती है।

खसरा रूबेला (एमआर) का टीकाकरण बीमारियों से सुरक्षा प्रदान कराता है। यदि गर्भवती महिलाओं को रुबैल से प्रतिरक्षित किया जा चुका है तो नवजात शिशु भी सुरक्षित रहेंगे। इस अभियान के अंतर्गत 9 माह से 15 वर्ष तक के आयु वर्ग के बच्चों को टीका लगाया जाएगा। बताया कि 26 नवंबर से 7 दिसंबर तक सभी स्कूल व स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर टीकाकरण अभियान चलेगा।

जिसमें सुपरवाइजर और एएनएम की टीम रहेगी। बैठक में डॉ. प्रभा गुप्ता, गिरजा गुप्ता, सिद्धार्थ, कुसम अग्रवाल सहित तमाम शिक्षक व स्वास्थ्यकर्मी मौजूद रहे। ब्यूरो

