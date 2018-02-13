अपना शहर चुनें

शिवरात्रि पर सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द न बिगड़ने देना बड़ी चुनौती, देशभर में 'बम भोले' के जयकारे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ/देहरादून Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 02:47 AM IST
Mahashivratri today, communal harmony big challenge for law and order in the country
महाशिवरात्रि पर सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द बनाए रखने के लिए प्रमुख सचिव गृह अरविंद कुमार ने सोमवार को निर्देश दिए हैं। प्रमुख सचिव गृह की ओर से जिला व पुलिस प्रशासन को जारी निर्देश में कहा गया है कि बाजारों में भीड़-भाड़ को देखते हुए शांति-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए उचित बंदोबस्त करें। 
    
अरविंद कुमार ने सोमवार को डीजीपी सहित सभी डीएम, पुलिस प्रमुखों, मंडलायुक्तों, जोनल अपर पुलिस महानिदेशक, रेंज के डीआईजी व आईजी, रेलवे और रोडवेज के अधिकारियों को निर्देश जारी कर कहा है कि शांति व्यवस्था को प्रभावित करने वाले असामाजिक तत्वों पर कड़ी नजर रखें। उनके खिलाफ निरोधात्मक कार्रवाई करें।

उन्होंने अफसरों को निर्देश दिया है कि सांप्रदायिक रूप से संवेदनशील क्षेत्रों में पर्याप्त पुलिस बल तैनात किए जाएं। साथ ही सार्वजनिक स्थलों, रेलवे व बस स्टेशनों और अन्य सभी संवेदनशील स्थलों पर सुरक्षा के पर्याप्त इंतजाम किए जाएं। प्रमुख सचिव ने अफवाह फैलाने वाले तत्वों पर खास नजर रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं। 

नैनीताल के एएसपी हरीश चंद्र सती ने मंगलवार को शिवरात्रि पर्व के लिए मंदिरों में शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए पुलिस की तैनाती कर दी है। एएसपी सती ने बताया छोटे कैलाश के लिए त्रिलोचन जोशी को मेला प्रभारी बनाया गया है। दो महिला एसआई, पुरुष एसआई, 35 पुरुष, महिला कांस्टेबलों के साथ पीएसी भी तैनात की गई है।
