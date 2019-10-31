शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
धान खरीद आज से, जिले में बनाए गए 161 केंद्र

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 31 Oct 2019 11:52 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
नौ एजेंसियां करेंगी क्रय, पीसीएफ के सर्वाधिक 49 केंद्र
संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
महराजगंज। एक नवंबर से जिले में प्रारंभ होने वाले धान खरीद के लिए कुल 161 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। इसके लिए नौ एजेंसियों को नामित किया गया है।
जिला खाद्य विपणन अधिकारी अखिलेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि धान खरीद के लिए पीसीएफ के 49, कर्मचारी कल्याण निगम के आठ, यूपी एग्रो के 3, पीसीयू के 35, खाद्य विभाग के 17, नैफेड के 12, यूपीएसएस के 14, एनसीसीए के नौ तथा भारतीय खाद्य विभाग के दो केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। जिम्मेदारों को निर्देशित किया गया है कि वे निर्धारित मानकों के तहत धान का खरीद किया जाना सुनिश्चित करें। इस बात का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाए कि किसानों को कोई समस्या न आए। यदि बोरे आदि की कमीं हो तो समय रहते उसे प्राप्त कर लिया जाए।
------------------------
10 लाख बोरे की है उपलब्धता
जिले में धान को क्रय करने के लिए 10 लाख बोरे की उपलब्धता है। बोरे को विभिन्न एजेंसियों को लक्ष्य के मुताबिक वितरित किया गया है। केंद्रों के जिम्मेदारों को नमी मापक यंत्र, कांटा, झरना आदि की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित करने को कहा गया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस
Gorakhpur

सड़क हादसे में बाइक सवार की मौत, नेपाल से कमाकर घर जा रहा था युवक

निचलौल थाना क्षेत्र के निचलौल मार्ग पर मदनपुरा के निकट गुरुवार की शाम करीब सात बजे सड़क हादसे में बाइक सवार एक युवक की मौत हो गई। जबकि उसे दो साथियों को हल्की चोट लगी।

31 अक्टूबर 2019

kcc
Maharajganj

कहीं पांच हजार देने पड़े, कहीं रकम देकर भी किसान परेशान

1 नवंबर 2019

death
Maharajganj

खेलते वक्त कुएं में गिरकर बालक की मौत

31 अक्टूबर 2019

loot
Maharajganj

आंख में मिर्च पाउडर फेंककर 1.70 लाख लूटे

1 नवंबर 2019

accident
Maharajganj

बस की चपेट में आने ने साइकिल सवार की मौत

31 अक्टूबर 2019

बीजापार के टोला असमन छपरा में शराब की दुकान हटवाने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन करते ग्रामीण।
Maharajganj

शराब की दुकान हटवाने के लिए महिलाओं ने किया प्रदर्शन

31 अक्टूबर 2019

talaq issue
Maharajganj

पत्नी को पीटा, तलाक-तलाक-तलाक कहकर भगाया

31 अक्टूबर 2019

rape
Maharajganj

किशोरी से दुष्कर्म

31 अक्टूबर 2019

घटनास्थल पर मौजूद लोग
Gorakhpur

यूपीः विसर्जन कर लौट रहे दो बाइक सवार ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से भिड़े, एक की मौत, चार घायल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

सदर विधायक के भतीजे की मौत की सूचना मिलते ही पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पहुंचे सांसद पंकज चौधरी व अन्य
Maharajganj

सड़क हादसे में विधायक के भतीजे की मौत, दो घायल

31 अक्टूबर 2019

