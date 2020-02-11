शहर चुनें

सर्जिकल गुड्स और मास्क समेत कई सामानों पर लगी रोक

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 12:09 AM IST
सर्जिकल गुड्स और मास्क नहीं भेजे जाएंगे नेपाल
सोनौली (महराजगंज)। भारत-नेपाल सीमा सोनौली पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तरफ से लगाए गए कैंप में नेपाल से भारत आने वाले पर्यटकों की जांच की गई। कोरोना वायरस की जांच को लेकर भारत सरकार काफी गंभीर है। भारत से नेपाल जाने वाले सर्जिकल गुड्स के सभी सामान को प्रतिबंधित कर दिया है। सोमवार को ऐसे सामान को नेपाल ले जाने पर भारत सरकार के निर्देश के बाद कस्टम ने रोक लगा दी है।
बताया जा रहा है कि भारत में मेडिसन और सर्जिकल के सामान की किसी प्रकार की कमी न हो, इसके लिए सरकार ने यह निर्णय लिया है। कस्टम अधीक्षक एके द्विवेदी ने बताया कि एनबीआर ग्लब्स कुछ ऑपरेशन मास्क आदि नेपाल भेजने पर सरकार की तरफ से रोक लगाई गई है। अब यह सामान भारत से नेपाल नहीं भेजे जा सकते। कोरोना वायरस को लेकर शाम छह बजे तक डॉ. अशोक चौधरी, डॉ. प्रिंस श्रीवास्तव, फार्मासिस्ट अजय आनंद के नेतृत्व में थाईलैंड, जर्मनी, मयम्मार, ताइवान और नेपाल के कुल 425 पर्यटकों की जांच की गई। डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि कोई भी यात्री संक्रमित नहीं मिला।
surgical goods nahjn bheg payenge nepal
