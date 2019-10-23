शहर चुनें

भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर रोके गए ईरानी दंपति

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 23 Oct 2019 12:07 AM IST
भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर रोके गए ईरानी दंपती
सोनौली। सोनौली बॉर्डर से नेपाल जा रहे ईरानी दंपति को केरल पुलिस की ओर से जारी लुक आउट नोटिस के आधार पर आब्रजन अधिकारियों ने अपनी अभिरक्षा में रोक लिया।
सोमवार की देर रात खालिद महबोबी पत्नी रोधाए हुसैनी निवासी तेहरान, ईरान भारत से नेपाल जा रहे थे। जब वह अपना पासपोर्ट और बीजा लेकर आब्रजन कार्यालय सोनौली पहुंचे तो पासपोर्ट चेक करते ही आब्रजन के अधिकारियों ने ईरानी दंपती को लुक आउट नोटिस की जानकारी देते हुए नेपाल जाने से रोक लिया। आब्रजन प्रभारी मिथिलेश कुमार ने बताया कि ईरानी दंपती 17 जनवरी 2018 से भारत में रह रहे थे। एक घटना में उनके खिलाफ केरल के त्रिसूर और कोलम रूरल जिले की पुलिस ने लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया था। हालांकि पूछताछ के बाद कोलम एसपी के लिखित निर्देश पर उन्हें नेपाल रवाना कर दिया गया।
india-nepol border
