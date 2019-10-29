शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Maharajganj ›   death in suspicious condition

मुडली : संदिग्ध हालत में विवाहिता की मौत

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 29 Oct 2019 11:45 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मुडली : संदिग्ध हालत में विवाहिता की मौत
विज्ञापन
कोल्हुई। थाना क्षेत्र के मुडली गांव में विवाहिता की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत हो गई। मायके वालों की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।
बताया गया कि मुडली गांव की रहने वाली पूजा (27) की मंगलवार सुबह अचानक तबियत खराब हो गई। इसके बाद परिजन उसे सीएचसी लक्ष्मीपुर ले गए। जहां कुछ देर बाद उसकी मौत हो गई। मायके वालों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। इसके बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। थानाध्यक्ष सुनील वर्मा ने बताया कि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने पर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

स्टेशन पर वृद्ध महिला से बात करते आरपीएफ के जवान
Agra

शर्मनाक: रात में बीमार 'बूढ़ी मां' को बेसहारा छोड़ गए 'अपने', रेलवे स्टेशन पर कराहती मिली

29 अक्टूबर 2019

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: जानें किन राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा छठ पूजा का यह हफ्ता

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

माधुरी से जूही तक बिना मेकअप ऐसी दिखती हैं ये पांच अभिनेत्रियां, कुछ को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Juhi, Madhuri and Raveena
Madhuri Dixit
Meenakshi Seshadri
Raveena Tandon
Bollywood

माधुरी से जूही तक बिना मेकअप ऐसी दिखती हैं ये पांच अभिनेत्रियां, कुछ को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

29 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Aries
Horoscope

मेष राशि: आज का राशिफल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

फरीदाबाद में भीषण सड़क हादसा
Delhi NCR

सपना पूरा होने से पहले ही छोड़ गया दुनिया, पिछले दिनों ही सिंगापुर में अमन को मिली थी नौकरी

29 अक्टूबर 2019

भाई की चिता को आग लगते ही फूट फूट कर रोए कुलदीप
Kanpur

भाई की चिता को आग लगते ही साक्षी महाराज के कंधे पर सिर रख फूट-फूटकर रोए कुलदीप सेंगर, फिर कही ये बात

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
death in suspicious condition Mahrajgang
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

shefali
Bollywood

BB13: जिसके गाने को माना गया था अश्लील, अब 17 साल बाद बिग बॉस की वजह से चर्चा में आईं 'कांटा लगा' गर्ल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

यूरोपियन संघ का प्रतिनिधिमंडल
Jammu

कश्मीर दौराः कुछ इस तरह डल झील का लुत्फ उठाते नजर आया यूरोपियन संघ के सांसदों का दल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
शकिब अल हसन
Cricket News

भारत दौरे से पहले बांग्लादेश को बड़ा झटका, शाकिब अल हसन पर ICC ने लगाया दो साल का बैन

29 अक्टूबर 2019

अबु बकर अल-बगदादी (फाइल फोटो)
World

जासूस ने चुराया था बगदादी का 'अंडरवियर', डीएनए टेस्ट से अमेरिका का रास्ता हुआ साफ

29 अक्टूबर 2019

dtc free
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः भाई दूज का तोहफा पाकर खुश हुईं बहनें, दिए ऐसे कमेंट्स, गदगद हो जाएंगे केजरीवाल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
shah rukh khan, nita ambani
Bollywood

दिवाली पर शाहरुख-गौरी का ऐसा रहा लुक, गुलाबी साड़ी में नीता अंबानी ने लूटी लाइमलाइट

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

सफेद साड़ी और बैकलेस ब्लाउज में जान्हवी ने ढाया कहर, फैंस करने लगे श्रीदेवी से तुलना

29 अक्टूबर 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

30 अक्तूबर राशिफल: सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा बुधवार का दिन

29 अक्टूबर 2019

European delegation in kashmir
Jammu

तस्वीरों में देखिए: घाटी का हाल जानने पहुंचा यूरोपीय यूनियन का 28 सांसदों का दल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Ajay Devgn Family
Bollywood

कपड़ों के बाद अब इस वजह से ट्रोल हुईं अजय देवगन की बेटी नीसा, यूजर्स ने किए भद्दे कमेंट

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

घटनास्थल पर मौजूद लोग
Gorakhpur

यूपीः विसर्जन कर लौट रहे दो बाइक सवार ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से भिड़े, एक की मौत, चार घायल

निचलौल क्षेत्र के झुलनीपुर से लक्ष्मी प्रतिमा का विसर्जन कर लौट रहे दो बाइक सवार अमड़ी पुल के पास खड़ी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से भिड़ गए। टक्कर इतनी तेज थी कि एक युवक की मौके पर मौत हो गई, जबकि चार अन्य घायल हो गए।

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
3 arrested in illicit wine
Maharajganj

शराब बनाते समय तीन लोग गिरफ्तार

29 अक्टूबर 2019

38 pregnent women died in 6 months
Maharajganj

सुरक्षित प्रसव का दावा फेल, छह माह में 3

29 अक्टूबर 2019

मोगलाहा ढाले पर धरना में पहुंचे पूर्व विधायक कुंवर कौशल सिंह उर्फ मुन्ना सिंह एसडीएम नौतनवां से ?
Maharajganj

अंडर पास निर्माण के लिए पहुंचे ठेकेदार को ग्रामीणों ने दौड़ाया

29 अक्टूबर 2019

One died in road accident
Maharajganj

खड़ी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली से टकराई बाईक, युवक की मौत

29 अक्टूबर 2019

वन कर्मियों ने पकड़ी लकड़ी
Gorakhpur

महराजगंज में वनकर्मियों ने वाहन के पहिए में गोली मारकर पकड़ी लकड़ी

28 अक्टूबर 2019

Iees select
Maharajganj

आईइएस मे चयनित होकर राहुल ने बढ़ाया मान

26 अक्टूबर 2019

कटे पेड़ किए बरामद
Gorakhpur

महराजगंज में पिकप के साथ पकड़ा 13 बोटा सागौन, आरोपी हुए फरार

24 अक्टूबर 2019

indian buses will not be able to ride from nepal.
Maharajganj

भारतीय वाहनों को नेपाल में सवारी भरने पर लगी रोक

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Snake2323
Maharajganj

महिला को दो बार सांप ने डंसा, हालत गंभीर

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

साउदी अरब में तीसरे फ्यूचर इन्वेस्टमेंट इनिशिएटिव में पीएम मोदी ने क्या कहा ?

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को सऊदी अरब में हो रहे तीसरे फ्यूचर इन्वेस्टमेंट इनिशिएटिव को संबोधित किया।

29 अक्टूबर 2019

क्रिकेट 1:07

भारत दौरे से पहले बांग्लादेश को बड़ा झटका, शाकिब पर लगा 2 साल का बैन

29 अक्टूबर 2019

पेमा खांडू और किरन रिरिजू 2:27

अरुणाचल प्रदेश के त्वांग में सीएम पेमा खांडू और किरन रिजिजू की साहसिक ड्राइविंग, वीडियो वायरल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा-शिवसेना 1:20

भाजपा-शिवसेना में और बढ़ी कड़वाहट, उद्धव ठाकरे ने रद्द की बैठक

29 अक्टूबर 2019

गिरिराज सिंह 1:00

अधिकारियों पर फिर गिरी गिरिराज सिंह की गाज, ‘आयुष्मान भारत योजना’ की ले रहे थे समीक्षा बैठक

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

Husband Father teacher
Maharajganj

पति के घर पिता के नाम से हो रहा विवाहित शिक्षिकाओं का सत्यापन

26 अक्टूबर 2019

five 2323
Maharajganj

सफारी में लदी पांच बोटा साखू की लकड़ी बरामद

26 अक्टूबर 2019

showing 10 feet lamba cheeting.
Maharajganj

चितंग देख गांव में मची खलबली, वनकर्मियों ने पकड़ जंगल में छोड़ा

25 अक्टूबर 2019

indo-nepal 13 km road in seven years.
Maharajganj

सात साल में 13 किमी बनी इंडो-नेपाल सड़क, रफ्तार की दरकार

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Thief3232
Maharajganj

अपराध---फरेंदा

24 अक्टूबर 2019

runing of 9 bus.
Maharajganj

छठ पर्व पर दौड़ेंगी 9 अतिरिक्त बसें

25 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited