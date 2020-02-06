शहर चुनें

वन्यजीवों के लिए वनों में बनेंगे वाटर होल

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 11:28 PM IST
वन्यजीवों के लिए वनों में बनेंगे वाटर होल
महराजगंज। सोहगीबरवां वन्यजीव प्रभाग के जिले के सभी सात रेंज में गर्मी के सीजन में वन्यजीवों को पानी की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित कराने के साथ ही उनके ठहराव के लिए वाटर होल बनाया जाएगा। इसके बनने से वन्यजीवों को जंगल में ही पानी मिलेगा तथा वे बाहर नहीं निकल सकेंगे।
सोहगीबरवां वन्यजीव प्रभाग के आठ वन क्षेत्रों में एक संतकबीरनगर जिले में जबकि सात महराजगंज जिले में हैं। महराजगंज के सभी वन क्षेत्रों में वन्यजीवों की चहल कदमी जारी रहती है। वन्यजीव कब किस वन क्षेत्र में दिख जाएं, कोई नहीं जानता। गर्मी के सीजन में प्यास लगने पर बड़ी संख्या में तेंदुए बाहर निकलते हैं। आबादी के बीच उनके पहुंचने से जहां आमजन को खतरा उत्पन्न हो जाता है, वहीं मानव की दखल से वे भी हमलावर हो जाते हैं। पानी के लिए उन्हें जंगल से बाहर निकलने से रोकने के लिए वन विभाग द्वारा जंगल के अंदर गड्ढे खोदकर उसमें पानी की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित कराई जाएगी। सोहगीबरवां वन्यजीव प्रभाग के प्रभागीय वनाधिकारी पुष्प कुमार कांधला ने बताया कि वन्यजीवों के वनों में ठहराव व उन्हें सुविधाजनक तरीके से पानी उपलब्ध कराने के लिए सभी सात वन क्षेत्रों में वाटर होल का निर्माण कराया जाएगा।
नकली सोना।
Gorakhpur

रकम के नाम पर दे दिया नकली सोना, भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर ऐसे खुला राज

भारत नेपाल सीमा सोनौली के रास्ते सोना लेकर जा रहे एक युवक को एसएसबी और पुलिस की संयुक्त टीम ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर सोने के साथ गिरफ्तार किया। जांच के दौरान पता चला कि सोना नकली है, इस पर सभी के होश उड़ गए।

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
महराजगंज में सिविल बार एसोसिएशन फरेंदा के चुने गए पदाधिकारी।
Maharajganj

रामसहाय अध्यक्ष व मनोज मंत्री बने

6 फरवरी 2020

up board pariksha44
Maharajganj

संवेदनशील तीन केंद्रों पर तैनात रहेंगे स्टेटिक मजिस्ट्रेट

6 फरवरी 2020

महराजगंज स्थित सरस्वती देवी महिला महाविद्यालय टिकुलहिया में महिला सशक्तिकरण पर गोष्ठी में मंच?
Maharajganj

बेटियों को आत्मनिर्भर बनने की जरूरऺ़ऺ़ऺ़ऺ़त़

6 फरवरी 2020

बस्ती में टेंडर के किलाफ आम के बाग में फार्म इंचार्ज के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया गया।
Maharajganj

टेंडर का विरोध, किया प्रदर्शन

6 फरवरी 2020

नागरिकता कानून को लेकर लोगों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन।
Gorakhpur

नागरिकता कानून को लेकर भड़का गुस्सा, प्रदर्शन कर प्रशासन को सौंपा ज्ञापन

5 फरवरी 2020

सोनौली सीमा पर जांच करते डाक्टर और ताइवान के पर्यटकों की लगी लाइन।
Maharajganj

कोरोना वायरस को लेकर चीनी यात्रियों के प्रवेश पर लगी रोक

5 फरवरी 2020

mahrajgang nikay
Maharajganj

जिले की 28 ग्राम पंचायतों का अस्तित्व होगा समाप्त

5 फरवरी 2020

कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में अपनी मांगों को लेकर धरने पर बैठे डिप्लोमा इंजीनियर संघ के पदाधिकारी।
Maharajganj

मांगों को लेकर डिप्लोमा इंजीनियर्स महासंघ ने दिया धरना

5 फरवरी 2020

महराजगंज के सुमेरगढ़ के पूजा स्थल पर पत्थर फेंकने के बाद मौके पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी।
Maharajganj

सुमेरगढ़ के पूजा स्थल पर पथराव

5 फरवरी 2020

