पट्टे में फंसकर राइसमिल मिस्त्री की मौत

Updated Sat, 08 Feb 2020 12:10 AM IST
मृतक राम सेवक के रोते बिलखते परिजन।
मृतक राम सेवक के रोते बिलखते परिजन।
पट्टे में फंसकर राइसमिल मिस्त्री की मौत
चौक बाजार (महराजगंज)। धान कूटते समय अचानक पैर मशीन के पट्टे में फंसने से राइसमिल मिस्त्री की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।
ग्राम सभा सोनाड़ी खास टोला हुमरहना निवासी रामसेवक 51 चौक बाजार निवासी रवींद्र गुप्ता की राइसमिल में मिस्त्री का काम करता था। रोज की तरह वह शुक्रवार को दोपहर राइसमिल चलाकर धान की कुटाई कर रहा था, तभी वह किसी सामान को लेने दूसरी तरफ जा रहा था कि अचानक उसका बाया पैर पट्टे में फंस गया। इस घटना में उसके बाये पैर के घुटने तक की हड्डी टूट गई। पट्टे में फंसा हुआ देख मौजूद लोगों ने मशीन को बंद कर दिया। मशीन से बाहर निकालने के बाद उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। किसी ने पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर परिजनों को सूचना दिया। मौके पर पहुंचे परिजनों की मौजूदगी में पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा भरकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। उपनिरीक्षक रामशब्द ने बताया कि मौके पर परिजन पहुंच गए थे। उनके द्वारा किसी भी तरह की कोई तहरीर नहीं दी गई है। दोनों में आपसी सहमति बन गई है।
