एनएच पर ट्रक- ट्राली में भिड़ंत, चालक की मौत

Updated Sat, 08 Feb 2020 11:51 PM IST
सतभरिया में घटना के बाद लगी भीड़।
सतभरिया में घटना के बाद लगी भीड़। - फोटो : MAHARAJGANJ
एनएच पर ट्रक-ट्राली में भिड़ंत, चालक की मौत
महराजगंज। सदर कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम सतभरिया के पास ट्रक-ट्राली की भिड़ंत में चालक शिवकरन चौधरी (55) बुरी तरह घायल हो गया। ग्रामीणों व पुलिस के सहयोग से उसे इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल भेजा गया, जहां उसकी मौत हो गई।
राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 730 पर सतभरिया के पास शुक्रवार की देर रात 11 बजे महराजगंज से शिकारपुर जा रहे ट्रक की महराजगंज के तरफ आ रही ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली के पिछले हिस्से से भिडंत हो गई। इस घटना में ट्रक व ट्राली घिसटते हुए लगभग 50 मीटर तक गए। दुर्घटना में कोतवाली क्षेत्र के बरवां राजा निवासी चालक शिवकरन बुरी तरह घायल हो गया। घटना की सूचना पर एकत्र हुए ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को सूचित किया। पुलिस ने ट्रक चालक को जिला अस्पताल भेजवाया। जिला अस्पताल पहुंचने पर चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। सदर कोतवाल सर्वेश सिंह ने कहा कि अभी तक मामले में कोई तहरीर नहीं मिली है। तहरीर मिलने पर कार्रवाई होगी।











नकली सोना।
Gorakhpur

रकम के नाम पर दे दिया नकली सोना, भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर ऐसे खुला राज

भारत नेपाल सीमा सोनौली के रास्ते सोना लेकर जा रहे एक युवक को एसएसबी और पुलिस की संयुक्त टीम ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर सोने के साथ गिरफ्तार किया। जांच के दौरान पता चला कि सोना नकली है, इस पर सभी के होश उड़ गए।

6 फरवरी 2020

नागरिकता कानून को लेकर लोगों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन।
Gorakhpur

नागरिकता कानून को लेकर भड़का गुस्सा, प्रदर्शन कर प्रशासन को सौंपा ज्ञापन

5 फरवरी 2020

महराजगंज में सिविल बार एसोसिएशन फरेंदा के चुने गए पदाधिकारी।
Maharajganj

रामसहाय अध्यक्ष व मनोज मंत्री बने

6 फरवरी 2020

सोनौली सीमा पर जांच करते डाक्टर और ताइवान के पर्यटकों की लगी लाइन।
Maharajganj

कोरोना वायरस को लेकर चीनी यात्रियों के प्रवेश पर लगी रोक

5 फरवरी 2020

mahrajgang nikay
Maharajganj

जिले की 28 ग्राम पंचायतों का अस्तित्व होगा समाप्त

5 फरवरी 2020

बस्ती में टेंडर के किलाफ आम के बाग में फार्म इंचार्ज के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया गया।
Maharajganj

टेंडर का विरोध, किया प्रदर्शन

6 फरवरी 2020

महराजगंज स्थित सरस्वती देवी महिला महाविद्यालय टिकुलहिया में महिला सशक्तिकरण पर गोष्ठी में मंच?
Maharajganj

बेटियों को आत्मनिर्भर बनने की जरूरऺ़ऺ़ऺ़ऺ़त़

6 फरवरी 2020

महराजगंज में अंडरपास को बिना पूर्ण किये ही रेलवे ढाला को बंद किये जाने के फैसले के खिलाफ ग्रामीणो
Maharajganj

रेलवे ढ़ाला बंद होने को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने किया प्रदर्शन

4 फरवरी 2020

केरोना वायरस को लेकर सोनौली कैम्प स्थल का डीएम ने किया औचक निरीक्षण।
Maharajganj

कोरोना वायरस जांच कैंप पहुंचे डीएम

5 फरवरी 2020

kanya viwah yojan
Maharajganj

100 दिन के पंजीकृत श्रमिकों को भी कन्या विवाह योजना का लाभ

5 फरवरी 2020

