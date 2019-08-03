शहर चुनें

युवक ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान

Jhansi Bureauझांसी ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 12:11 AM IST
युवक ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान
ललितपुर। बृहस्पतिवार की शाम को थाना जखौरा अंतर्गत ग्राम जैरवारा में एक युवक ने मानसिक तनाव के चलते घर में ही फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।
ग्राम जैरवारा निवासी अमोल (25 वर्ष) पुत्र लखन लोधी गांव में ही अपनी पत्नी व दो पुत्रियों के साथ पिता से अलग मकान में रहता था, जबकि उसके पिता दूसरी जगह गांव के बाहर हनुमान मंदिर के पास अलग मकान में रहते हैं। बृहस्पतिवार की शाम को लगभग साढ़े पांच बजे उसकी (अमोल) की पत्नी भैंस को चारा डालने चली गई, जबकि वह घर में ही था। इसी दौरान अमोल ने मानसिक तनाव के चलते घर की दालान में छत में लगे लोहे के कड़ा पर रस्सी से फांसी लगा ली। भैंस को चारा डालकर लौटी पत्नी ने यह दृश्य देखा तो उसकी चीख निकल गई। आवाज सुनकर ग्रामीण भी एकत्रित हो गए और उसके अन्य परिजनों को इसकी जानकारी दी। ग्रामीणों ने घटना की जानकारी पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को उतारा और पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। मृतक के चचेरे भाई खलक सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक की दो पुत्रियां हैं और वह खेती करता था। वह दो भाइयों में बड़ा था।
