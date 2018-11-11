शहर चुनें

Lalitpur

कर्मचारी संयुक्त परिषद ने की तबादला रोकने की मांग

Jhansi Bureau Updated Sun, 11 Nov 2018 02:12 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
कर्मचारी संयुक्त परिषद ने की तबादला रोकने की मांग
ललितपुर। वन विभाग के डिप्टी रेंजर का तबादला रुकवाने के लिए राज्य कर्मचारी संयुक्त परिषद आगे आ गया है। परिषद पदाधिकारियों ने मुख्य वन संरक्षक उप्र शासन को ज्ञापन भेजकर स्थानांतरण का आदेश स्थगित करने की मांग की है।
परिषद के महामंत्री लक्ष्मीनारायण यादव ने लिखे ज्ञापन में कहा है कि किसी भी संगठन के पदाधिकारी अध्यक्ष/महामंत्री का स्थानांतरण करने से पहले नियमावली के अनुरूप कार्रवाई की जाती है, लेकिन नरेश कुमार विदुआ के तबादले के मामले में ऐसा नहीं किया गया है। वह वर्तमान में उप्र राज्य कर्मचारी संयुक्त परिषद के जिलाध्यक्ष हैं। इससे उनका स्थानांतरण द्वेषवश प्रतीत होता है। ज्ञापन पर परिषद के महामंत्री लक्ष्मीनारायण यादव व वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष शमीम खां के हस्ताक्षर बने हैं। उधर, भारतीय जनता पार्टी के सदस्य राजेंद्र ने मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को ज्ञापन भेजकर स्थानांतरित रेंजर जखौरा श्रीराम निरंजन सहित तीन रेंज अधिकारियों को कार्यमुक्त करने की मांग की है। उच्च अधिकारियों की शह पर उन्हें रिलीव नहीं किया जा रहा है। बता दें कि जनपद के तीन रेंज अधिकारियों का भी तबादला गैर जनपद में हुआ है जो अभी भी पूर्व की भांति कार्यक्षेत्र में डटे हुए हैं।














road accident
Lalitpur

बस ने कुचला युवक, ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम

बानपुर थानांतर्गत छिल्ला गांव में बस से कुचलकर युवक की मौत हो गई। घटना से गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने शव को रोड पर रखकर जाम लगा दिया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर शांत किया और शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।

11 नवंबर 2018

कानून के प्रति अनभिज्ञता कोई बचाव नहीं
Lalitpur

कानून के प्रति अनभिज्ञता कोई बचाव नहीं

11 नवंबर 2018

कई गांवों में सिंचाई को मिल पा रही मात्र दस घंटे बिजली
Lalitpur

कई गांवों में सिंचाई को मिल पा रही मात्र दस घंटे बिजली

11 नवंबर 2018

administration
Lalitpur

चार चिकित्सकों के सहारे रहा जिला अस्पताल

11 नवंबर 2018

administration
Lalitpur

डीएम ने किया राजकीय संप्रेक्षण व राजकीय बाल ग्रह का निरीक्षण

11 नवंबर 2018

घायलों की मदद के लिए पहुंचे सेना के जवान
Jhansi

ललितपुर : तीर्थयात्रियों से भरी पिकअप पलटी, 6 की मौत, 32 घायल

9 नवंबर 2018

family of ded person
Lalitpur

सड़क हादसों में एक की मौत, तीन घायल

10 नवंबर 2018

क्राइम: मड़ावरा सड़क दुर्घटना में एक की मौत
Lalitpur

क्राइम: मड़ावरा सड़क दुर्घटना में एक की मौत

10 नवंबर 2018

निजी बस संचालक नियमों को ताक पर रखकर करा रहे यात्रा
Lalitpur

निजी बस संचालक नियमों को ताक पर रखकर करा रहे यात्रा

10 नवंबर 2018

fotpath tiles remove in park
Lalitpur

उद्यान पार्क में उखड़ा पड़ा फुटपाथ

10 नवंबर 2018

ललितपुर में एसडीएम ने की आत्महत्या, पत्नी बोली इस वजह से थे परेशान

ललितपुर जिले में तैनात एसडीएम हेमेंद्र कुमार ने अपने आवास पर एक होमगार्ड की राइफल लेकर खुद को गोली मारी है। घटना के बाद इन्हें जिला अस्पताल लाया गया, जहां चिकित्सकों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। हेमंत कुमार की पत्नी ने आत्महत्या की वजहें बताई हैं।

30 सितंबर 2018

lalitpur 3:02

रिश्तेदार ही निकला दो लाख रुपये में सुपारी देकर हत्या कराने वाला

31 मई 2018

jhansi 1:14

VIDEO: भारी तादाद में ऐसे दी SP कार्यकर्ताओं ने दी गिरफ्तारी, भर गया पुलिस का ट्रक

16 अप्रैल 2018

ललितपुर 0:51

बुंदेलखंड से तीन साल में दूर होगा जल संकट: सीएम योगी

13 अप्रैल 2018

स्कूली बच्चे 1:44

VIDEO: झांसी के इस स्कूल में बच्चों के साथ हो रहा है ये

4 अप्रैल 2018

ग्वाला समाज ने गऊ पूजा कर मनाई दिवाली
Lalitpur

ग्वाला समाज ने गऊ पूजा कर मनाई दिवाली

10 नवंबर 2018

उपेक्षा: सेहत बनाने के मतलब का नहीं रहा चंद्रेशखर उद्यान पार्क
Lalitpur

उपेक्षा: सेहत बनाने के मतलब का नहीं रहा चंद्रेशखर उद्यान पार्क

10 नवंबर 2018

समस्या: तालबेहट पेज बार समाचार
Lalitpur

समस्या: तालबेहट पेज बार समाचार

7 नवंबर 2018

maunia dance grup
Lalitpur

आज निकलेंगी मौनिया नृत्य की टोलियां

8 नवंबर 2018

छात्रा से अश्लील हरकतें करने का मुकदमा दर्ज
Lalitpur

छात्रा से अश्लील हरकतें करने का मुकदमा दर्ज

6 नवंबर 2018

beo trancefer
Lalitpur

खंड शिक्षा अधिकारियों के बदले गए ब्लाक

7 नवंबर 2018

