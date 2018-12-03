शहर चुनें

मंडलीय मिनी बाल क्रीड़ा प्रतियोगिता आज

Mon, 03 Dec 2018 02:09 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मंडलीय मिनी बाल क्रीड़ा प्रतियोगिता आज
ललितपुर। बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग झांसी मंडल की मंडलीय मिनी बाल क्रीड़ा प्रतियोगिता तीन दिसंबर से जिला स्पोर्ट्स स्टेडियम में प्रारंभ हो रही है जो पांच दिसंबर तक चलेगी। जिलाधिकारी मानवेंद्र सिंह सुबह साढ़े ग्यारह बजे इसका शुभारंभ करेंगे तो पांच दिसंबर को पुलिस अधीक्षक एमएम बेग समापन कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि मौजूद रहेंगे। रविवार होने के बाद भी विभागीय अधिकारी आयोजन की तैयारी में जुटे रहे।

प्रशासन
Lalitpur

एक सप्ताह भी सुचारु नहीं रह सकी जाखलौन सब स्टेशन की बिजली

ललितपुर। नवनिर्मित जाखलौन बिजली सब स्टेशन से क्षेत्रवासियों को लगातार एक सप्ताह भी सुचारु बिजली नहीं मिल सकी और पांच दिनों में दो बार बिजली बंद होने से पुराने सब स्टेशन से जुड़े फीडर से ही बिजली देनी पड़ी।

3 दिसंबर 2018

प्रशासन
Lalitpur

आलीशान भवनों के बगल में बह रहा नाली का गंदा पानी

3 दिसंबर 2018

पांच हत्यारों को आजीवन कारावास की सजा
Lalitpur

पांच हत्यारों को आजीवन कारावास की सजा

2 दिसंबर 2018

प्रशासन
Lalitpur

प्रतिष्ठित प्रतिमाएं विराजमान, हुआ कलशारोहण

2 दिसंबर 2018

शहर में चल रहे हैं अवैध टैक्सी स्टैंड, राहगीरों को बढ़ा रहे हैं दुश्चारियां
Lalitpur

शहर में चल रहे हैं अवैध टैक्सी स्टैंड, राहगीरों को बढ़ा रहे हैं दुश्चारियां

2 दिसंबर 2018

विश्व एड्स दिवस पर लगाया एचआईवी स्वास्थ्य जागरुकता शिविर
Lalitpur

विश्व एड्स दिवस पर लगाया एचआईवी स्वास्थ्य जागरुकता शिविर

2 दिसंबर 2018

लाइलाज बीमारी एड्स के प्रति लोगों को किया जागरुक
Lalitpur

लाइलाज बीमारी एड्स के प्रति लोगों को किया जागरुक

2 दिसंबर 2018

पीडब्ल्यूडी की मेहनत पर पानी फेर रहा जल संस्थान
Lalitpur

पीडब्ल्यूडी की मेहनत पर पानी फेर रहा जल संस्थान

2 दिसंबर 2018

प्रशासन
Lalitpur

गजरथ महोत्सव में रथों की फेरी में उमड़ा अपार जनसैलाब

1 दिसंबर 2018

उद्यमियों को अनावश्यक परेशान न करें बैंक
Lalitpur

उद्यमियों को अनावश्यक परेशान न करें बैंक

1 दिसंबर 2018

helth ;a;itpur
Yoga and Health

मरीजों को बाहर की दवा लिख रहे चिकित्सक

30 नवंबर 2018

मनरेगा में धनराशि की पड़ी कमी, करीब दो करोड़ रुपये का हो गया बकाया
Lalitpur

मनरेगा में धनराशि की पड़ी कमी, करीब दो करोड़ रुपये का हो गया बकाया

1 दिसंबर 2018

मिलावटी शराब में पिता को आजीवन कारावास, पुत्र बरी
Lalitpur

मिलावटी शराब में पिता को आजीवन कारावास, पुत्र बरी

1 दिसंबर 2018

66211 बच्चों का हुआ सफल एम0आर0 टीकाकरण
Lalitpur

66211 बच्चों का हुआ सफल एम0आर0 टीकाकरण

1 दिसंबर 2018

लूट के दो अपराधियों को बारह वर्ष की सजा
Lalitpur

लूट के दो अपराधियों को बारह वर्ष की सजा

1 दिसंबर 2018

खेत तालाब की गड़बडी की जांच करेंगे एसडीएम
Lalitpur

खेत तालाब की गड़बडी की जांच करेंगे एसडीएम

1 दिसंबर 2018

