शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lalitpur ›   रणछोरधाम पर यज्ञशाला में धार्मिक आयोजन आज

रणछोरधाम पर यज्ञशाला में धार्मिक आयोजन आज

Jhansi Bureau Updated Mon, 19 Nov 2018 01:28 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
रणछोरधाम: यज्ञशाला में धार्मिक आयोजन आज
विज्ञापन
ललितपुर। श्रीरणछोरधाम मंदिर के महंत वीरेंद्रानंद महाराज के तत्वावधान में श्रीरणछोरधाम आश्रम स्थित यज्ञशाला पर यज्ञ का झंडा चढ़ाने का कार्यक्रम तय किया गया है। यज्ञ का झंडा देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन सोमवार को चढ़ाया जाएगा। महंत ने बताया कि एकादशी कातिऌ्क माह के शुक्ल पक्ष में पड़ती है। देवउठनी ग्यारस के दिन सभी देवता सोकर उठ जाते हैं और हिंदू धर्म के सभी मांगलिक कार्य प्रारंभ हो जाते हैं। देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन ही तुलसी का विवाह सालिगराम से हुआ था। सालिगराम भगवान विष्णु के ही अवतार हैं। महंत ने बताया कि तुलसी पूर्व जन्म में वृृंदा थी और इनके पति का नाम जलंधर था। जलंधर को वरदान था कि जब कि उसकी पत्नी का सतीत्व भंग नहीं होगा, उसे कोई भी मार नहीं सकेगा। भगवान विष्णु ने वृंदा का सतीत्व भंग किया था, तब भगवान शंकर ने जलंधर का वध किया था। इसके बाद वही वृृंदा तुलसी बनी और भगवान विष्णु पत्थर के सालिगराम बने। भगवान सालिगराम ने देवउठनी एकादशी को तुलसी से विवाह किया था।

Recommended

Datsun Redi-go
Auto News

मात्र 2.5 लाख रुपए में खरीद सकते हैं यह बेहतरीन कार

18 नवंबर 2018

पेट्रोल कीमत
India News

61 पैसे में यहां मिलता है एक लीटर पेट्रोल, जानें इन देशों में क्या है कीमत

18 नवंबर 2018

Fashion

बच्चन खानदान की बहू को हराकर मिस इंडिया बनी थीं सुष्मिता, हाथों में पहने मोजे, पर्दे से बनवाई थी ड्रेस

18 नवंबर 2018

sushmita sen
sushmita sen
sushmita sen
sushmita sen
Fashion

बच्चन खानदान की बहू को हराकर मिस इंडिया बनी थीं सुष्मिता, हाथों में पहने मोजे, पर्दे से बनवाई थी ड्रेस

18 नवंबर 2018

devutthan ekadashi vrat tulsi vivah importance and significance
Festivals

देवउठनी एकादशी 2018: साल की सबसे शुभ एकादशी कल, भूलकर भी ना करें ये 5 काम

18 नवंबर 2018

panchang
Astrology

आज का पंचांग: शुभ मुहूर्त और राहुकाल

18 नवंबर 2018

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आपका आज का दिन

19 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Research says ravana body still present in a cave in srilanka
Weird Stories

क्या आज भी इस गुफा में मौजूद है रावण का शव, 10 हजार साल बाद सामने आई सच्चाई

18 नवंबर 2018

पेट्रोल कीमत
India News

61 पैसे में यहां मिलता है एक लीटर पेट्रोल, जानें इन देशों में क्या है कीमत

18 नवंबर 2018

100 रुपये का नया नोट
India News

देखने में आकर्षक हैं 100 रुपये के नये नोट, ऐसे कर सकते हैं असली-नकली की पहचान

18 नवंबर 2018

Datsun Redi-go
Auto News

मात्र 2.5 लाख रुपए में खरीद सकते हैं यह बेहतरीन कार

18 नवंबर 2018

GAIL Recruitment 2018 Hiring for 160 Posts know how to apply
Jobs

अगर आपके है ये डिग्री तो गेल कंपनी में मिल रही हैं नौकरी, बस करना होगा ये काम

18 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Harrods
Amazing Animals

इस शॉपिंग मॉल की रखवाली करता है एक अजीबोगरीब चौकीदार, देखते ही निकल जाएगी आपकी चीख

17 नवंबर 2018

This Is Not Consent
Weird Stories

ऐसा क्या हुआ कि आयरलैंड की सड़कों पर महिलाएं हाथ में अंडरवियर लेकर कर रही हैं प्रदर्शन, जानें यहां

17 नवंबर 2018

Molossia
World of Wonders

दीपवीर की शादी में गए मेहमानों से भी कम है इस देश की आबादी, सड़कों पर खुलेआम घूमते हैं राष्ट्रपति

17 नवंबर 2018

Know how unhealthy gums can make you high blood pressure patient
Health & Fitness

खान-पान ही नहीं अस्वस्थ मसूड़े भी बन सकते है हाई ब्लड प्रेशर का कारण,शोध में खुलासा

17 नवंबर 2018

shivani kbc
Delhi NCR

10वीं की छात्रा ने किया कमाल, कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में जीत लिए 25 लाख

17 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

helth news
Health & Fitness

जिले में 25 बच्चों में फाइलेरिया पाया गया पोजिटिव

जिले में फाइलेरिया ने अपने पैर पसार लिए हैं। 12 से 16 नवंबर तक चले रेंडम सर्वे में 25 बच्चों में फाइलेरिया के लक्षण पॉजीटिव पाए गए हैं। इससे स्वास्थ्य विभाग में खलबली मच गई है।

18 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
seven year jail in atempt of murder
Lalitpur

प्राणघातक हमले में सात साल की सजा

18 नवंबर 2018

police, lalitpur news
Lalitpur

महिला पर बेटी को कुएं में फेंकने का आरोप, मौत

17 नवंबर 2018

court, lalitpur news
Lalitpur

गैर इरादतन हत्या में अभियुक्त को पांच वर्ष की सजा

17 नवंबर 2018

jila hospital, lalitpur news
Lalitpur

जिला अस्पताल में परखी स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं

17 नवंबर 2018

क्राइम: ट्रेन से गिरकर सरकारी कर्मचारी की मौत
Lalitpur

क्राइम: ट्रेन से गिरकर सरकारी कर्मचारी की मौत

16 नवंबर 2018

board meting, lalitpur news
Lalitpur

आठ करोड़ रुपये से होगा वार्डों में विकास

17 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jhansi

सात दिनों से लापता किशोरी का कुएं में मिला शव, पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम को भेजा

14 नवंबर 2018

क्राइम: कुए में मिला पत्थर से बंधा नावालिग किशोरी का शव
Lalitpur

क्राइम: कुए में मिला पत्थर से बंधा नावालिग किशोरी का शव

15 नवंबर 2018

तम्बाकू के सेवन से होने वाले दुष्प्रभावों की दी जानकारी
Lalitpur

तम्बाकू के सेवन से होने वाले दुष्प्रभावों की दी जानकारी

16 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

ललितपुर में एसडीएम ने की आत्महत्या, पत्नी बोली इस वजह से थे परेशान

ललितपुर जिले में तैनात एसडीएम हेमेंद्र कुमार ने अपने आवास पर एक होमगार्ड की राइफल लेकर खुद को गोली मारी है। घटना के बाद इन्हें जिला अस्पताल लाया गया, जहां चिकित्सकों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। हेमंत कुमार की पत्नी ने आत्महत्या की वजहें बताई हैं।

30 सितंबर 2018

lalitpur 3:02

रिश्तेदार ही निकला दो लाख रुपये में सुपारी देकर हत्या कराने वाला

31 मई 2018

jhansi 1:14

VIDEO: भारी तादाद में ऐसे दी SP कार्यकर्ताओं ने दी गिरफ्तारी, भर गया पुलिस का ट्रक

16 अप्रैल 2018

ललितपुर 0:51

बुंदेलखंड से तीन साल में दूर होगा जल संकट: सीएम योगी

13 अप्रैल 2018

स्कूली बच्चे 1:44

VIDEO: झांसी के इस स्कूल में बच्चों के साथ हो रहा है ये

4 अप्रैल 2018

Related

मेला:बच्चों ने स्कूल परिसर में लगाई दुकानें, खाए पानी के बतासे
Lalitpur

मेला:बच्चों ने स्कूल परिसर में लगाई दुकानें, खाए पानी के बतासे

16 नवंबर 2018

क्राइम: संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में कुए में मिला महिला का शव
Lalitpur

क्राइम: संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में कुए में मिला महिला का शव

16 नवंबर 2018

आचार्य विद्यासागर महाराज की अगुवानी की हो रही भव्य तैयारियां
Lalitpur

आचार्य विद्यासागर महाराज की अगुवानी की हो रही भव्य तैयारियां

14 नवंबर 2018

दस करोड़ रुपये के ऋण वितरण का प्रस्ताव
Lalitpur

दस करोड़ रुपये के ऋण वितरण का प्रस्ताव

15 नवंबर 2018

naresh uttam
Lalitpur

प्रदेश में कानून व्यवस्था चौपट: नरेश उत्तम

16 नवंबर 2018

बूथ कार्यकर्ताओं को किया गया सम्मानित
Lalitpur

बूथ कार्यकर्ताओं को किया गया सम्मानित

16 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.