होली को भाईचारा से मनाएं

Jhansi Bureauझांसी ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 01:16 AM IST
भाईचारा से मनाएं होली
पाली। शुक्रवार को थाना परिसर में शांति समिति की बैठक हुई। जिसमें क्षेत्राधिकारी रामसेवक ने कहा कि जिला गंगा- जमुनी तहजीब के लिए प्रसिद्ध है। इसलिए होली में आपसी भाईचारा कायम कर पर्व मनाएं।
उन्होंने कहा कि जहां जरूरत होगी, वहां पुलिस बल तैनात किया जाएगा। त्योहार की दौरान महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को गंभीरता से लिया जाएगा। शांति पूर्ण त्योहार हो इसीलिए थाना पुलिस अपने क्षेत्र में पूरी सतर्कता बरते। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि जनसहयोग पुलिस की बड़ी ताकत होती है। किसी भी प्रकार की अप्रिय सूचना मिले तो तत्काल पुलिस को सूचित करें, अफवाहें न फैलाए और न फैलाने दें। इस मौके पर नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष रामकुमार चौरसिया, पार्षद मनोज, पार्षद नंदकिशोर चौरसिया, प्रधान इंद्रजीत सिंह, व्यापारी, थाना उपनिरीक्षक मूलचंद्र यादव पुलिस स्टाफ एवं अन्य संभ्रांत लोग मौजूद रहे।

