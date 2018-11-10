शहर चुनें

Lalitpur ›   ग्वाला समाज ने गऊ पूजा कर मनाई दिवाली

ग्वाला समाज ने गऊ पूजा कर मनाई दिवाली

Updated Sat, 10 Nov 2018 02:24 AM IST
ग्वाला समाज ने गऊ पूजा कर मनाई दिवाली
ललितपुर। ग्वाला समाज ने दीपावली पर्व पर गाय की पूजा की इसमें गाय को आभूषण पहनाकर आरती उतारी गई। सबसे पहले घर के आंगन को पानी से धोया, इसके बाद चौक पूरकर गाय को खड़ा किया गया। उसे चांदी के आभूषण पहनाए गए। गाय के लिए 55 प्रकार की मिठाई, पका चावल खिलाया गया। इसके उपरांत सभी परिजनों ने गाय की आरती उतारी और सात परिक्रमा कर आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया। इस दौरान यदि गाय मूत्र त्याग दें तो इसे काफी शुभ माना जाता है। ग्वाला समाज के लोग इसका सेवन करते हैं। यही नहीं, सभी आपस में वितरित भी करते हैं। कप्तान सिंह का कहना है कि गाय को लक्ष्मी का रूप मानकर पूजा की जाती है।

family of ded person
Lalitpur

सड़क हादसों में एक की मौत, तीन घायल

थाना मड़ावरा अंतर्गत दो अलग-अलग घटनाओं में एक बाइक सवार युवक की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। जबकि एक महिला समेत तीन ग्रामीण घायल हो गए। जिसमें से एक की हालात नाजुक बताई गई है।

10 नवंबर 2018

fotpath tiles remove in park
Lalitpur

उद्यान पार्क में उखड़ा पड़ा फुटपाथ

10 नवंबर 2018

घायलों की मदद के लिए पहुंचे सेना के जवान
Jhansi

ललितपुर : तीर्थयात्रियों से भरी पिकअप पलटी, 6 की मौत, 32 घायल

9 नवंबर 2018

समस्या: तालबेहट पेज बार समाचार
Lalitpur

समस्या: तालबेहट पेज बार समाचार

7 नवंबर 2018

maunia dance grup
Lalitpur

आज निकलेंगी मौनिया नृत्य की टोलियां

8 नवंबर 2018

छात्रा से अश्लील हरकतें करने का मुकदमा दर्ज
Lalitpur

छात्रा से अश्लील हरकतें करने का मुकदमा दर्ज

6 नवंबर 2018

beo trancefer
Lalitpur

खंड शिक्षा अधिकारियों के बदले गए ब्लाक

7 नवंबर 2018

धनतेरस आज, भगवान धनवंतरि और कुबेर की होगी पूजा
Lalitpur

धनतेरस आज, भगवान धनवंतरि और कुबेर की होगी पूजा

5 नवंबर 2018

-महिला पेंशन के आवेदनों की जांच में दिलचस्पी नहीं ले रहे अफसर
Lalitpur

-महिला पेंशन के आवेदनों की जांच में दिलचस्पी नहीं ले रहे अफसर

6 नवंबर 2018

दीपावली आज
Lalitpur

दीपावली आज, दीपों से जगमगाएगा सारा शहर

7 नवंबर 2018

दीपावली आज, दीपों से जगमगाएगा सारा शहर
Lalitpur

दीपावली आज, दीपों से जगमगाएगा सारा शहर

7 नवंबर 2018

अवैध कटान व खनन पर पर्दा डालना पड़ा महंगा
Lalitpur

अवैध कटान व खनन पर पर्दा डालना पड़ा महंगा

7 नवंबर 2018

dm manvendra sigh
Lalitpur

आईजीआरएस में जनपद सातवी बार रहा प्रदेश में अव्वल

7 नवंबर 2018

आईजीआरएस में जनपद सातवी बार रहा प्रदेश में अव्वल
Lalitpur

आईजीआरएस में जनपद सातवी बार रहा प्रदेश में अव्वल

7 नवंबर 2018

administration
Lalitpur

आत्महत्या को उकसाने में सास-सस़ुर को सात वर्ष कैद

4 नवंबर 2018

administration
Lalitpur

दीपावली को लेकर चमके सजावटी बाजार

4 नवंबर 2018

