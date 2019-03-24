शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lakhimpur Kheri ›   1495 लोगों पर निरोधात्मक कार्रवाई, 120 शस्त्र जमा कराए

1495 लोगों पर निरोधात्मक कार्रवाई, 120 शस्त्र जमा कराए

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 10:47 PM IST
1495 लोगों पर निरोधात्मक कार्रवाई, 120 शस्त्र जमा
सिकंद्राबाद। थाना नीमगांव पुलिस ने लोकसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर अपराधियों के खिलाफ अभियान तेज कर दिया है। पुलिस ने थाना क्षेत्र के 1495 लोग ऐसे चिह्नित किए हैं, जो अलग-अलग पार्टियों में रहकर राजनीति में सक्रिय हैं। चुनाव में कभी भी जीत-हार की बहस कर शांतिभंग कर सकते हैं। प्रभारी निरीक्षक पान सिंह ने बताया कि सिकंद्राबाद, नीमगांव, बेहजम, अमेठी, मदारपुर आदि गांवों के 1495 लोगों के खिलाफ निरोधात्मक कार्रवाई की गई। सभी की रिपोर्ट एसडीएम मितौली को भेज दी गई है। 120 शस्त्रधारकों के शस्त्र थाने और दुकानों पर जमा कराए गए हैं। थाना क्षेत्र के रारी गांव निवासी जाबिर, जब्बार और कल्लू का क्षेत्र में आतंक एवं भय है, इसलिए इन तीनों के खिलाफ गुंडा एक्ट की कार्रवाई की गई है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

