शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kushinagar ›   sudden death

अचेत होकर गिरा पटरी व्यवसायी, मौत

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 31 Oct 2019 11:27 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अचेत होकर गिरा पटरी व्यवसायी, मौत
विज्ञापन
खड्डा। कस्बे के फलमंडी चौराहे पर दवा लेने पहुंचा पटरी व्यवसायी अचेत होकर गिर पड़ा और उसकी मौत हो गई। वह सब्जी मंडी में कैंची आदि औजारों पर धार देने का काम करते थे।
खड्डा थाना क्षेत्र के सोहरौना निवासी कमला शर्मा (70) बृहस्पतिवार की सुबह अपनी दुकान पर आए। बेचैनी महसूस होने पर मेडिकल स्टोर पर दवा लेने पहुंचे। वह अभी कुछ कह पाते कि अचेत होकर सड़क पर गिर पड़े। उनको हिचकी आई और झाग निकलने लगा। लोगों ने एंबुलेंस बुलाकर अस्पताल भेजा, जहां डॉक्टर ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।
सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

capricorn
Horoscope

मकर राशिः आज का राशिफल

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आज का राशिफल

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

करिश्मा कपूर के बच्चों ने Ex पति संजय कपूर और उनकी पत्नी के साथ मनाई दिवाली, देखिए अनेदखी तस्वीरें

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Karishma Kapoor
karishma kapoor and sanjay
Sanjay Kapoor, Priya Sachdev
Sanjay Kapoor
Bollywood

करिश्मा कपूर के बच्चों ने Ex पति संजय कपूर और उनकी पत्नी के साथ मनाई दिवाली, देखिए अनेदखी तस्वीरें

31 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या के मैनेजर की जान बचाने पर शाहरुख की तारीफ, सलमान बोले- हीरो वो होता है...

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Salman khan
Shah Rukh khan
गौरी के साथ शाहरुख खान
शाहरुख खान-गौरी और मैनेजर के साथ ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या के मैनेजर की जान बचाने पर शाहरुख की तारीफ, सलमान बोले- हीरो वो होता है...

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

सारा अली खान ने एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड वीर के साथ सेलिब्रेट की दिवाली, पार्टी में किया जमकर डांस

31 अक्टूबर 2019

sara ali khan
sara ali khan, veer pahariya
Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya
sara ali khan
Bollywood

सारा अली खान ने एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड वीर के साथ सेलिब्रेट की दिवाली, पार्टी में किया जमकर डांस

31 अक्टूबर 2019

मुलायम सिंह से मिले सीएम योगी
Lucknow

मुलायम सिंह व कल्याण सिंह से मिले मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ, लिया हालचाल

30 अक्टूबर 2019

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Astrology Services

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
विज्ञापन
death kushinagar
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

from november 1 these changes will take effect from banks to lpg cylinder prices
Business Diary

एक नवंबर से आपकी जिंदगी में होने जा रहे हैं यह बड़े बदलाव, इतना पड़ेगा असर

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Global NCAP Crash Test
Auto News

देश की ये प्रसिद्ध कारें नहीं हैं 'सबसे' सुरक्षित, एयरबैग्स भी नहीं दिखा पाए कमाल!

31 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
शिवसेना के विधायक दल के नेता एकनाथ शिंदे
India News

शिवसेना का नया दांव, आदित्य की जगह एकनाथ को चुना विधायक दल का नेता

31 अक्टूबर 2019

aishwarya rai bachchan,lara dutta,susmita sen
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय से संगीता बिजलानी तक, देखें अब कैसी जिंदगी जी रही हैं ये नौ विश्व सुंदरियां

31 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स की एंट्री
Bollywood

इन सात फिल्मों में हीरोज की हुई धमाकेदार एंट्री, सीट पर चढ़कर दर्शकों ने बजाई थीं सीटियां

31 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आज से बदला जम्मू-कश्मीर का इतिहास और भूगोल, इन नियमों का अस्तित्व हो जाएगा खत्म

31 अक्टूबर 2019

ला रोजा नौटिका, पेरू
Bizarre News

रेस्टोरेंट ने महिला को दिया ऐसा मेन्यू कार्ड, लग गया 44 लाख का जुर्माना

31 अक्टूबर 2019

इंदिरा गांघी
Delhi NCR

जानिए क्या-क्या हुआ था उस दिन जब इंदिरा गांधी पर बरसाईं गईं थीं गोलियां

31 अक्टूबर 2019

राशिफल
Predictions

राशिफल: नवंबर माह में ढाई दिन जरा बचके, जानें राशिनुसार महीने की शुभ-अशुभ तारीखें

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Anil Kapoor
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर को महाराष्ट्र का CM बनाना चाहते हैं सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स, अभिनेता ने ऐसे दिया जवाब

31 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

गिरफ्तारी के विरोध प्रदर्शन करते लोग
Gorakhpur

यूपीः दो लोगों की गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में पुलिस टीम को दौड़ाया, वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त किया

तरयासुजान थाना क्षेत्र के सलेमगढ़ बाजार से बुधवार की शाम को करीब छह बजे किसी मामले में पुलिस ने दो लोगों को पकड़ा। जिसके विरोध में लोगों ने पुलिस टीम को दौड़ा लिया।

30 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
caught fire due to brake jam of goods train
Kushinagar

ब्रेक जाम होने से मालगाड़ी के पहिये से निकलीं लपटें

30 अक्टूबर 2019

गोरखपुर
Gorakhpur

यूपीः धारदार हथियार से गला रेतकर की हत्या, फेंका शव, घरवाले फरार

30 अक्टूबर 2019

माघी कोठिलवा गांव में हत्या की सुचना पर पहुंची पुलिस और जुटी भीड़।
Kushinagar

युवक की हत्या, शव बांस की कोठ में फेंका

30 अक्टूबर 2019

ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली की चपेट में आने से महिला की मौत से नाराज लोगों ने खिरकिया-बांसी मार्ग पर लगाया जा?
Kushinagar

बालू लदी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली की चपेट से महिला की मौत

30 अक्टूबर 2019

death in accident
Kushinagar

ट्रैक्टर ट्राली की चपेट में आए व्यक्ति की मौत

30 अक्टूबर 2019

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Gorakhpur

संदिग्ध हालत में जलने से विवाहिता की मौत, परिजनों ने लगाया हत्या का आरोप

28 अक्टूबर 2019

सीएचसी में मृत प्रमाण पत्र को लेकर हंगामा करते लोगों को समझाती पुलिस ।
Kushinagar

इलाज के दौरान बच्चे की मौत पर हंगामा

29 अक्टूबर 2019

कोरया गांव में विवाहिता की मौत पर विलाप करते परिजन ।
Kushinagar

संदिग्ध हाल में विवाहिता की मौत, पति हिरासत में

29 अक्टूबर 2019

समउर-पटहेरिया मार्ग पर सड़क हादसे के बाद पहुंची पुलिस और जुटी भीड़।
Kushinagar

अनियंत्रित बाइक से गिरकर तीन घायल, एक की मौत

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

शिवसेना विधायकों के साथ राज्यपाल से मिले आदित्य ठाकरे

शिवसेना विधायक आदित्य ठाकरे कई विधायकों संग राज्यपाल से मुलाकात करने राजभवन पहुंचे। देखिए रिपोर्ट

31 अक्टूबर 2019

वाट्सऐप 1:09

जासूसी मामले में केंद्र सरकार ने व्हाट्सएप से मांगा जवाब

31 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख 7:37

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख में नया निजाम, बदल गया 72 साल पुराना इतिहास

31 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:11

पाकिस्तान के कराची-रावलपिंडी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में लगी आग, 73 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत

31 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:02

नए आईएएस अफसरों को पीएम का मंत्र, ‘देशवासियों की ईज आफ लिविंग को बढ़ाएं’

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

1.60 lakh looted
Kushinagar

वसूली कर लौट रहे गुड़ व्यवसाई से 1.60 लाख रुपये लूटे

29 अक्टूबर 2019

death in accident by train
Kushinagar

ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से युवक की मौत

29 अक्टूबर 2019

sutdent leader booked
Kushinagar

छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष पर गबन का केस दर्ज

29 अक्टूबर 2019

10 booked in acid attack
Kushinagar

बालक पर एसिड फेंकने का आरोप, 10 के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

29 अक्टूबर 2019

death in an accident
Kushinagar

दिन में खरीदी नई बाइक, रात में हादसे में मौत

26 अक्टूबर 2019

attempt to rape with minor
Kushinagar

दो मासूम बच्चियों से दुष्कर्म की कोशिश

26 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited