कंटेनर की चपेट में आने से बुजुर्ग की मौत

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 17 Nov 2019 11:57 PM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
फाजिलनगर। एनएच-28 स्थित गड़हिया मोड़ के निकट कनटेनर की चपेट से 55 वर्षीय व्यक्ति गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। उसे लोगों ने फाजिलनगर सीएचसी पहुंचाया, डॉक्टर ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।
तुर्कपट्टी थाने क्षेत्र के पिपरा रजब गांव के निवासी सैतुलाह अंसारी रविवार की सुबह फाजिलनगर बाजार से कुछ सामान खरीदकर पैदल ही घर जा रहे थे। एनएच पर अभी गड़हिया मोड़ के सामने पहुंचे ही थे कि पीछे से आ रहे कंटेनर की चपेट में आ गए। वहां मौजूद लोगों ने सैतुल्लाह को फाजिलनगर सीएचसी पहुंचाया, जहां डॉक्टर ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया।
उधर, दुर्घटना के बाद चालक कंटेनर (ट्रक) छोड़कर भाग गया। सूचना पर पहुंची पटहेरवा थाने की पुलिस ने कंटेनर को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया और शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। चौकी प्रभारी मधुरिया बीरेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि कंटेनर कब्जे में है। चालक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है।
accident death kushinagar
