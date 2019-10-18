शहर चुनें

मवन नाले में डूबने से युवक की मौत

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 18 Oct 2019 05:48 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मवन नाले में डूबने से युवक की मौत
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
हाटा। कोतवाली क्षेत्र के लालीपार गांव के युवक का शव शुक्रवार सुबह मवन नाले में मिला। बताया जा रहा है कि वह बृहस्पतिवार की देर शाम शौच के लिए मवन नाले के किनारे गया था। पुलिस ने शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा है।
लालीपार गांव के निवासी संजय प्रसाद बृहस्पतिवार की शाम को मवन नाले की ओर गए थे। काफी देर तक जब वह घर नहीं लौटे तो परिवार के लोगों को चिंता हुई। कई लोग उन्हें ढूंढने लगे। देर रात तक संजय का कहीं पता नहीं चला। परिवार के लोगों की रात चिंता में गुजरी। सुबह होते ही गांव के लोगों के साथ संजय प्रसाद की एक बार फिर से खोज शुरू हुई। सुबह करीब नौ बजे उनका शव मवन नाले में दिखाई दिया। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि पैर फिसलने से वह नाले में गिर गए होंगे। हाटा कोतवाली पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।
हाटा कोतवाल संजय कुमार सिंह का कहना है कि सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि नाले में डूबने से युवक की मौत हुई होगी।
विज्ञापन



Most Read

बुजुर्ग के पैरों में बेड़ियां
Gorakhpur

यूपी: बुजुर्ग भाई के पैरों में पति के साथ मिलकर बहन ने डाल दी जंजीर

उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर जिले में एक बुजुर्ग के पैर में उसकी बहन ने ही लोहे की जंजीर लगा दी। घटना विशुनपुरा थाना क्षेत्र की है जहां जमीन के लालच में बहन ने अपने पति के साथ मिलकर भाई के पैरों को जंजीर से बांध दिया। 

18 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
आधी रात को हुई शादी
Gorakhpur

जब आधी रात को मंदिर का पट खुलवा कर एसडीएम ने की शादी, हर तरफ हो रही चर्चा

12 अक्टूबर 2019

iडरौना-खड्डा मार्ग पर दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त बाइक।
Kushinagar

मार्ग दुर्घटना में युवक की मौत

17 अक्टूबर 2019

wine of smugler looted
Kushinagar

लोगों ने लूट ली तस्करों की गाड़ी से शराब

17 अक्टूबर 2019

teenager dead in accident
Kushinagar

सड़क हादसे में किशोर की मौत, युवक की हालत गंभीर

17 अक्टूबर 2019

investors of sahara india agitated
Kushinagar

जमा धन वापसी के लिए निवेशकों ने किया प्रदर्शन

17 अक्टूबर 2019

police caught cattle loaded truck
Kushinagar

गोवंशीय पशुओं से लदा ट्रक पकड़ा

17 अक्टूबर 2019

lit fire due to short circuit
Kushinagar

हाईटेंशन तार टूटकर गिरने से लगी आग

17 अक्टूबर 2019

homeguard agitated for take on duty
Kushinagar

ड्यूटी के लिए होमगार्डों ने किया प्रदर्शन

17 अक्टूबर 2019

rigid to marry with boyfriend
Kushinagar

प्रेमी से विवाह की जिद पर अड़ी युवती

16 अक्टूबर 2019

