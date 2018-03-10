शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kaushambi ›   मुझे मत खोजना, मैं और तकलीफ नहीं देना चाहती

मुझे मत खोजना, मैं और तकलीफ नहीं देना चाहती

Allahabad Bureau Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 07:56 PM IST
मंझनपुर। पश्चिमशरीरा इलाके की एक विवाहिता शुक्रवार रात पति के नाम खत लिखकर घर से चली गई। उसने लिखा कि अब मुझे खोजने की कोशिश मत करना, मैं और तकलीफ नहीं देना चाहती।
पश्चिमशरीरा क्षेत्र के एक गांव में रहने वाले एक युवक ने बताया कि करीब दो साल पहले उसका विवाह हुआ था। शादी के बाद अभी तक सबकुछ ठीक-ठाक चल रहा था। शुक्रवार रात पत्नी खाना खाकर अपने कमरे में सो गई। सुबह वह काफी देर तक कमरे से बाहर नहीं निकली तो परिजन परेशान हो गए। परिवार वालों ने देखा तो विवाहिता कमरे में नहीं थी। बेड पर एक पत्र पड़ा था। इसमें विवाहिता ने अपनी मर्जी से घर छोड़कर जाने की बात लिखी थी। पति की मानें तो पत्नी ने ऐसी कोई बात नहीं हुई थी, जिससे वह घर से चली जाए। पीड़ित पति ने पुलिस को अवगत कराया है। पुलिस मामले को प्रेम संबंध से जोड़कर देख रही है। पश्चिमशरीरा इंस्पेक्टर अर्जुन सिंह का कहना है कि विवाहिता को तलाशने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

