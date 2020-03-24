शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
कानपुर: सीएए के विरोध में मोहम्मद अली पार्क में चल रहा महिलाओं का धरना 78 दिन बाद स्थगित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Tue, 24 Mar 2020 05:19 PM IST
मोहम्मद अली पार्क में चल रहा धरना स्थगित
मोहम्मद अली पार्क में चल रहा धरना स्थगित - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में चमनगंज स्थित मोहम्मद अली पार्क में सीएए के विरोध में 7 जनवरी से चल रहा महिलाओं का धरना मंगलवार कोरोना के चलते स्थगित कर दिया गया। डीएम, डीआईजी ने महिलाओं को कोरोना संकट बताते हुए धरना स्थगित करा दिया।

धरने पर बैठी महिलाओं ने लिखित में दिया कि कोरोना जैसी वैश्विक महामारी से आम जनता को बचाने के लिए धरना स्थगित किया जा रहा है।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
