wall collapses in fatehpur, one people died

लगातार बारिश से कच्चा मकान गिरा, मलबे में दबकर वृद्धा की मौत

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर Updated Wed, 21 Aug 2019 11:32 AM IST
कच्चा मकान गिरने से वृद्घा की मौत
कच्चा मकान गिरने से वृद्घा की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के फतेहपुर जिले में दो दिन से लगातार हो रही बारिश से कच्चा मकान गिर गया। जिसमें करुइया ( 70) पत्नी भवानीदीन की मौत हो गई। घटना के वक्त घर में वृद्धा सो रही थी।
 
यह घटना किशनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के रायपुर भसरौल की है। घटना बुधवार सुबह करीब पांच बजे की है। घटना से परिजनों में मातम छा गया।
 
farrukhabad news kanpur news up news one people died
घटना स्थल पर मौजूद ग्रामीणों की भीड़ व पुलिस
Kanpur

यूपी: आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से दो बच्चों समेत तीन की मौत, परिजनों में मचा कोहराम

यूपी के चित्रकूट जिले में मंगलवार को आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से दो बच्चों की मौत हो गई। इस घटना से पूरे गांव में मातम छा गया। यह घटना मऊ थाना अंतर्गत ग्राम पंचायत खण्डेहा मजरा अर्जुनपुर की है।

20 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
मृतक सिपाही की फाइल फोटो व मौके पर पहुंचे परिजन
Kanpur

कानपुर: पुलिस लाइन में चौथी मंजिल से गिरकर संदिग्ध हालात में सिपाही की मौत

20 अगस्त 2019

गंगा के जलस्तर में बढ़ोतरी (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Kanpur

यूपी: गंगा के जलस्तर में बढ़ोतरी, प्रशासन ने जारी किया अलर्ट

20 अगस्त 2019

महिलाओं को शांत कराती पुलिस
Kanpur

औरैया: नाली निर्माण को लेकर पुलिस से भिड़ीं महिलाएं, जमकर चले ईंट-पत्थर, कई घायल

20 अगस्त 2019

फिरौती देने के बाद डाकू बबली कोल के चंगुल से छूटकर घर पहुंचा किसान
Kanpur

चित्रकूट पुलिस की बड़ी नाकामी, पांच लाख की फिरौती लेकर डकैत बबुली कोल ने किसान को छोड़ा

20 अगस्त 2019

फर्रुखाबाद में गंगा का जलस्तर बढ़ने के बाद कुछ ऐसे हालात हैं
Kanpur

यूपी: खतरे के निशान से ऊपर पहुंचा गंगा का जलस्तर, लगातार पानी बढ़ने से नदी किनारे बसे लोगों में दहशत

20 अगस्त 2019

यूपी पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

यूपी: पुलिसवालों का साप्ताहिक अवकाश बना ड्रामा, शर्तें-बंदिशें ऐसी कि ना जाने कब आ जाए बुलावा

18 अगस्त 2019

उफनाई चंबल से पुल में आईं दरारें
Kanpur

चंबल नदी उफनाई तो उप्र और मप्र को जोड़ने वाले पुल में आईं दरारें, ये बड़ी वजह भी आयी सामने

21 अगस्त 2019

मृतक की फाइल फोटो व घटना स्थल पर पड़ी बाइक
Kanpur

डीसीएम की टक्कर से बाइक सवार शराब ठेकेदार की मौत, मचा कोहराम

20 अगस्त 2019

kanpur dehat crime
Kanpur

भोगनीपुर में फिर पकड़ा गया अवैध खनन, आठ वाहन सीज

21 अगस्त 2019

आजादी से पहले ही शुरू हो गई थी आरक्षण की प्रथा

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने एक बार फिर आरक्षण पर चर्चा करने की वकालत की है। भागवत ने रविवार को एक कार्यक्रम में कहा कि जो आरक्षण के पक्ष में हैं और जो इसके खिलाफ हैं, उन्हें सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण में इस पर विमर्श करना चाहिए।

21 अगस्त 2019

योगी कैबिनेट विस्तार 1:59

उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार का पहला कैबिनेट विस्तार, इन नए चेहरों के हैं शामिल होने के संकेत

21 अगस्त 2019

बाबूलाल गौर 2:19

लंबे समय से बीमार मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम बाबूलाल गौर का निधन, अस्पताल में ली आखिरी सांस

21 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 5:58

राजकीय सम्मान के साथ हुई खय्याम साहब की अंतिम यात्रा

21 अगस्त 2019

अभिनंदन 1:23

भारतीय सेना ने मार गिराया पाकिस्तानी सैनिक अहमद खान, विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन को किया था गिरफ्तार

20 अगस्त 2019

बिलखते परिजन
Kannauj

व्यापारी की सोते समय धारदार हथियार से हत्या, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

20 अगस्त 2019

टैंकर पलटा (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Kanpur

यूपी: हाईवे पर पलटा टैंकर, लोग ढोते दिखे तेल, सात घंटे तक ठप रहा यातायात

20 अगस्त 2019

ट्रिपल तलाक (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Kanpur

हरदोई: दहेज की मांग पूरी न होने पर नवविवाहिता को सड़क किनारे फेंककर बोला तीन तलाक

20 अगस्त 2019

खंड विकास अधिकारी का हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा
Kanpur

चित्रकूट: खंड विकास अधिकारी का हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा, ये आरोप लगाते हुए दिया इस्तीफा

20 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

बेटी के घर त्योहार का सामान देने जा रहे किसान को ट्रक ने कुचला, मौत से परिजनों में मचा कोहराम

20 अगस्त 2019

बैंक का सीसीटीवी खंगालती पुलिस
Kanpur

बैंक से घर जाते समय बाइक सवार लुटेरों ने व्यापारी से लूटा रुपए से भरा बैग, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

20 अगस्त 2019

