UP Nikay Chunav, Four lakh voters will decide the government in Hardoi, the future of 1176 candidates will be

UP Nikay Chunav: हरदोई में चार लाख मतदाता तय करेंगे सरकार, 1176 प्रत्याशियों का भविष्य होगा तय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरदोई Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Thu, 04 May 2023 08:54 AM IST
सार

Hardoi Nikay Chunav: उत्तर प्रदेश के हरदोई जिले में मतदान शुरू हो गया है। आज 13 निकायों के अध्यक्ष पद के 113 और 244 वार्डों के सभासद पद के 1176 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य मतपेटी में कैद होगा। बता दें कि वार्ड 21 से एकल नामांकन से अभिषेक मिश्र निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो चुके हैं।

UP Nikay Chunav, Four lakh voters will decide the government in Hardoi, the future of 1176 candidates will be
माधौगंज में बूथ पर लगी लाइन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

हरदोई जिले में 4,26,658 मतदाता 532 मतदेय स्थलों पर मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर 13 नगरीय निकायों की सरकार तय करेंगे। सुबह सात बजे से मतदान होगा। अध्यक्ष पद के 113 और 244 वार्डों के लिए सभासद पद के लिए 1176 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला मतपेटियों में कैद हो जाएगा।


13 मई को परिणाम आएगा। बता दें कि 13 नगरीय निकायों के अध्यक्ष और 244 वार्डों के सभासदों पद के लिए चुनाव हो रहा है। वहीं नगर पालिका परिषद हरदोई के वार्ड 21 में एकल नामांकन से अभिषेक मिश्र निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो चुके हैं। प्रथम चरण में मतदान हो रहा है।

इसके लिए बुधवार को पोलिंग पार्टियों को सभी सामग्री सहित मतदेय स्थल के रवाना किया जा चुका है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मंगला प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि सभी मतदान कार्मिकों से कहा गया है कि हर हाल में सुबह सात बजे से मतदान शुरू करा दिया जाना है।

मतदाताओं को मिलेगा नोटा का विकल्प
नगरीय निकाय के चुनाव में मतदाताओं को मतपत्र के माध्यम से मताधिकार करना होगा। मतदाताओं में प्रत्याशियों के नाम, चुनाव चिह्न के साथ ही मतपत्र के अंतिम कॉलम में नोटा में मताधिकार करने का विकल्प मिलेगा। चुनाव लड़ रहे प्रत्याशियों में से यदि एक भी प्रत्याशी मतदाता की नजर में ठीक नहीं है तो, वह नोटा पर मुहर लगाकर अपने मत का प्रयोग कर सकेगा।

मतपत्रों में निकली खामी
बुधवार को पोलिंग पार्टियों की रवानगी के समय मतदान पार्टियों को मतपत्र सहित आवश्यक सामग्री प्राप्त कराई गई। नगर पंचायत गोपामऊ में वार्ड सभासद पद के लिए आए मतपत्रों में से कुछ मतपत्रों में खामी मिली। पोलिंग पार्टी ने मतपत्रों को बदलने के लिए काउंटर पर जानकारी दी, लेकिन मतपत्र बदले नहीं गए।

फर्नीचर न अन्य व्यवस्था, कार्मिकों को जमीन पर पड़ा बैठना
जोनल, सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट और अन्य अधिकारियों की ओर से मतदेय स्थलों पर व्यवस्था के सत्यापन की बुधवार की पोल खुल गई। नगर पालिका परिषद हरदोई के लिए बिलग्राम चुंगी के निकट कृषि रक्षा इकाई कार्यालय पर बनाए गए मतदेय स्थल संख्या 107 पर न तो फर्नीचर मिला और न ही अन्य व्यवस्थाएं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

