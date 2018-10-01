शहर चुनें

गेट-2019 में आवेदन का आज आखिरी मौका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Mon, 01 Oct 2018 11:43 AM IST
ग्रेजुएट एप्टीट्यूड टेस्ट इन इंजीनियरिंग (गेट) 2019 के लिए आवेदन करने को आपके पास आज आखिरी मौका है। शेड्यूल के मुताबिक, एक अक्तूबर की रात 12 बजे तक उम्मीदवार वेबसाइट gate.iitm.ac.in पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।
देश के सभी आईआईटी के एमटेक पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले के लिए आयोजित होने वाली राष्ट्रीय स्तर की इस परीक्षा को इस बार आईआईटी मद्रास करा रहा है। इसमें आईआईटी कानपुर को भी जोनल परीक्षा संचालन की जिम्मेदारी मिली है। परीक्षा 2,3,9 और 10 फरवरी 2019 को एकसाथ देशभर में होनी है। 

iit kanpur online application gate 2019 up news
डेमो पिक
Kanpur

कानपुर के नामचीन परिवार का टेरर फंडिंग से कनेक्शन, आतंकी कमरुजम्मा की गिरफ्तारी के बाद नया खुलासा

यूपी के कानपुर में हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन के आतंकी कमरुजम्मा की गिरफ्तारी के बाद एक और नया मामला सामने आया है। मकनपुर, बिल्हौर के एक नामचीन परिवार का टेरर फंडिंग से कनेक्शन होने का सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को पता चला है।

30 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

अब यूपी के सभी सरकारी अस्पतालों में निशुल्क मिलेगा खून, जरूरी हैं ये शर्तें

30 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

कानपुर: क्राइम ब्रांच के हाथ लगी बड़ी सफलता, धरा गया असलहा तस्कर

30 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

एफसीआई वॉचमैन परीक्षा में धरा गया मुन्ना भाई, 2 लाख रुपये में की थी डील

30 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

बस्ती में दिखा वर्दी का खौफनाक चेहरा, ट्रक ड्राइवर को बेरहमी से पीटने के बाद रुपए छीन लिए

30 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

महोबाः महिला कर्मचारी ने फांसी लगाकर जान देने का किया प्रयास

30 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

यहां युवक-युवती ने उठाया दर्दनाक कदम, अस्पताल ले जाते वक्त थमीं सांसें

30 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

मानव शरीर में ही बीमार माइटोकांड्रिया को दुरुस्त करने का तरीका ढूंढ़ निकाला

30 सितंबर 2018

धन लेकर शौचालय निर्माण न करवाने वालों पर पुलिस का शिकंजा
Kanpur

धन लेकर शौचालय निर्माण न करवाने वालों पर पुलिस का शिकंजा

1 अक्टूबर 2018

बेहोश पड़ी मिली युवती, जहरखुरानी की आशंका
Kanpur

बेहोश पड़ी मिली युवती, जहरखुरानी की आशंका

1 अक्टूबर 2018

