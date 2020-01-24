शहर चुनें

आज आएगी दिल्ली की फ्लाइट

Kanpur Bureau Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 09:45 PM IST
कानपुर। कानपुर से नई दिल्ली की फ्लाइट शनिवार को चकेरी एयरपोर्ट आएगी और जाएगी। यह फ्लाइट 18 जनवरी से निरस्त चल रही है। स्पाइस जेट एयरलाइन ने इस फ्लाइट को परिचालन में दिक्कत की वजह से निरस्त किया था। 26 जनवरी को एक दिन के लिए भी इसे बंद रखा जाएगा। 27 जनवरी से इस फ्लाइट की उड़ान नियमित होगी।
kanpur
